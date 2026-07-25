Jennifer Lopez Implies Her Life Is 'Better' After Ben Affleck Divorce in Pointed Birthday Post

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Jennifer Lopez is ready to liver her life to the fullest following her 57th birthday. The "Jenny From the Block" crooner celebrated her big day on Friday, July 24, by sharing a video on her Instagram.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 57th birthday on July 24.

Lopez sat in car as her hair blew in the wind and she smiled to the camera. She also put a party blower to her lips and she donned an ivory floral ruffle blouse. "When you keep going it just keeps getting better ✨🥳," her cryptic caption read.

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Source: @jlo/Instagram 'When you keep going it just keeps getting better,' Jennifer Lopez's caption read.

The background voiceover was set to a woman reciting a quote from Theodore Roosevelt’s famous “Man in the Arena” speech from 1910. The excerpt discussed persevering after experiencing failure, as well as achieving one's goals through strength.

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Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Married in 2022 and Split in 2024

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Source: MEGA Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce in 2025.

The Hustlers actress' post comes a year after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized. The Oscar winner, 53, married Lopez in 2022 and they split in 2024. Lopez candidly opened up on Good Morning America this past March about being single and how her divorce impacted her. “I had to stop everything and I took a year off. I canceled tours,” she said about putting a pause on her life after her breakup.

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Jennifer Lopez Canceled Her 2024 Tour After Her Breakup

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first dated from 2002 until 2004.

“I just decided to be home and sit in what had happened without running away from it through work, through another person, through anything — just sit," she said, referring to her May 2024 cancelation of her This Is Me... Live tour. “I was just at a point where I was like, ‘What is going on with you?’ Because I couldn’t blame anybody else because I don’t think that that’s where the lesson is. And so I really wanted to figure myself out," the "On the Floor" crooner noted.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez revealed earlier this year she's single.