Jennifer Lopez Wows in Low-Cut Red Dress While Making Holiday Cocktails: Photos

Jennifer Lopez is ready to let loose at holiday parties! The singer incorporated her cocktail brand Delola while sharing a cute and festive drink idea for those hosting any gatherings this year.

"I love entertaining at this time of year and making everything beautiful and aesthetic, including the drinks," the star, 55, shared in a social media video. Her simple drink consisted of adding a rosemary sprig, ice cubs and cranberries to a glass and pouring her ready to serve Delola drink into a clear and empty Christmas ornament, which you would then pour into the glass.

"How fun is this guys?" the mom-of-two raved as she crafted the drinks and clinked her glass with stylist Shawn "Beezy" Barton. Since there's no mess, JLo was dressed up in a red dress that featured a deep V-neckline, slightly off-the-shoulder sleeves and halter-style straps. Lopez's hair was swept up with a couple of face-framing pieces let down, and she also added some shine with a pair of earrings.

The triple threat launched her brand in 2023, explaning of the venture, "People love a good cocktail with their holiday meals, but it’s really important [to me to spend] time with people. I don’t want to be the at-home mixologist where I have to be cutting and squeezing and doing all of these things to create a good cocktail." "All you need to do is put it over ice — that’s it," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Or even throw in your cinnamon stick and you’re ready to go."

When it comes to creating the perfect menu for guests, the "I'm Real" crooner spilled, "I love Christmas and Thanksgiving and we kind of do similar but different things with my Puerto Rican heritage. For Christmas, we always like to enjoy some of the traditional dishes like Puerto Rican pasteles, arroz con gandules, pernil (roasted pork) — dishes that are savory and delicious, and they’re going to go really perfectly with the Bella Berry."

This will be the first Christmas for Lopez since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck in August. Despite the split, which came after just two years of marriage, the two have stayed amicable, especially since their kids want to remain friendly. While the actor, 53, shares Violet, 19, Fin (born Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, JLo co-parents her twins, Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.