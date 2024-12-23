or
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Fuel Reconciliation Rumors as Estranged Spouses Exchange Christmas Gifts Amid Divorce

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly still close despite ending their marriage.

By:

Dec. 23 2024, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

Some holiday magic is happening in Hollywood, as Jennifer Lopez met up with her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, ahead of Christmas Day.

The exes reportedly exchanged gifts during a lunch date at Soho House in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday, December 22, roughly four months after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August.

jennifer lopez ben affleck reconciliation rumors give christmas gifts
Source: MEGA

There have been rumors of a potential reconciliation between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

For the occasion, the Marry Me actress donned a festive, patterned, oversized white cardigan with wide-leg jeans, black shoes and large hoop earrings, while Affleck stayed warm in a black coat, blue sweater, jeans and Nike sneakers, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.

Lopez and the Gone Girl actor's quick meet-up comes amid rumors of a potential reconciliation between the two.

jennifer lopez ben affleck reconciliation rumors give christmas gifts
Source: MEGA

The A-list stars got married in July 2022 after initially being engaged in the early 2000s.

Back in September, a source admitted to Us Weekly that the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker and Affleck were having "lingering doubts" and hesitation" about finalizing their divorce following their two-year marriage and decades-long love story.

One insider even told the news outlet there's a "small chance" Lopez and Affleck could mend their romance, admitting: "J.Lo has stayed over at Ben’s place a couple times. When it’s good, it’s really good, but when it’s bad, it’s really bad — and things are so good when they are friends. If things are better between them because they’re separated, that’s a reason the divorce would go through."

jennifer lopez ben affleck reconciliation rumors give christmas gifts
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Just last week, a confidante informed Page Six that while the Hustlers actress and the Air star are no longer together, they still share an extremely close bond and have no plans to change that.

"They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved. Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids," the source explained.

The "Jenny From the Block" singer shares her twins, Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck is a father to his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's three kids: Violet, 19, Fin (born Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12.

Despite divorcing, Affleck and Lopez still "have a mutual respect for one another," which is "not something that goes away" so quickly, the insider noted, adding: "Obviously things haven’t been the same, but they have a lot of history."

jennifer lopez ben affleck reconciliation rumors give christmas gifts
Source: MEGA

Exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged Christmas gifts ahead of the holidays.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July 2022 — almost two decades after confirming they called off their initial engagement in January 2004.

Their second shot at a life together was meant to be a love story for the ages, however, rumors of a split swirled over the summer before Lopez officially pulled the plug on her and Affleck's marriage in August. She listed April 26 as their official date of separation.

Daily Mail obtained photos of Lopez and Affleck meeting for lunch.

