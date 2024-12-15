Ben Affleck Reunites With Exes Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner for Their Kids' School Play
Ben Affleck is proving he's an amicable ex.
On Friday, December 13, the Argo actor, 52, was spotted with his ex-wives, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, while attending their kids' school play.
Affleck looked dapper in a black suit as he was on hand to support his and the 13 Going on 30 star's child Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and the Selena actor's kiddo Emme, 16, for the performance. Lopez looked chic in a white fur coat, and Garner appeared to be put together in jeans and a black jacket.
As OK! previously reported, the "Get Right" singer, 55, filed for divorce from the Boston native, 52, in August after they tied the knot in 2022. While Affleck endures this difficult time in his life, he's been leaning on the Alias star, 52, for support.
“Ben and Jen are closer than ever,” an insider said about the former couple, who were married from 2005 until 2015. “They’ve developed a mutual respect and a deeper level of friendship they didn’t have before. It has some friends asking if they could be on their way to getting back together.”
While Affleck and Garner are strengthening their friendship, the Yes Day actress is allegedly trying her best to keep her distance from Lopez. "She was dragged into Ben and J.Lo’s problems,” the source said. “It’s not what she wanted, but J.Lo appealed to her gentle nature, and Jen’s such a nice person that she couldn’t say no.”
"Jen just thinks it’s better if she keeps her distance from J.Lo during the divorce,” the insider continued. "She wants to stay out of Ben and J.Lo’s personal business from now on."
The Good Will Hunting star even spent Thanksgiving with Garner and their children this year. "He can just be himself," a source spilled. "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids."
“Thanksgiving is all about being drama-free when it comes to Ben, it is going to be low-key, only good vibes and Jen is on board to make today as easy as possible," a separate insider said before the holiday. “Ben and Jen are looking forward to today and Ben is anticipating a relaxing day full of food and football before he has to get back to work."
