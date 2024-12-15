Ben Affleck Reunites With Exes Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner for Their Kids' School Play

Affleck looked dapper in a black suit as he was on hand to support his and the 13 Going on 30 star's child Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and the Selena actor's kiddo Emme, 16, for the performance. Lopez looked chic in a white fur coat, and Garner appeared to be put together in jeans and a black jacket.

As OK! previously reported, the "Get Right" singer, 55, filed for divorce from the Boston native, 52, in August after they tied the knot in 2022. While Affleck endures this difficult time in his life, he's been leaning on the Alias star, 52, for support.