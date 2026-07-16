Jennifer Lopez Nearly Busts Out of Her Top During Lavish Trip to Italy: Hot Selfies

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Jennifer Lopez is living la dolce vita. The singer and actress gave fans another look at her luxurious European vacation by sharing a series of stunning Instagram selfies, posing in a chic white outfit while taking in the beauty of Italy. Lopez, 56, looked effortlessly elegant as she enjoyed an outdoor meal, wearing a white scalloped top with a plunging neckline, a lace headscarf and oversized black cat-eye sunglasses. The "On the Floor" singer completed the polished look with diamond stud earrings and her signature bronzed makeup.

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Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez shared glamorous selfies from her luxury vacation in Italy while wearing a chic white outfit with a plunging neckline.

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One close-up selfie showed Lopez flashing a soft smile while relaxing at what appeared to be a picturesque Italian restaurant. Another captured her striking a playful pout for the camera, while a third featured the star smiling brightly as she soaked in the stunning surroundings.

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Lopez's Wimbledon Look Got Everyone Talking

Source: @jlo/Instagram The actress previously made headlines at Wimbledon after wearing a dramatic Ralph Lauren floppy hat.

The stylish photo dump comes shortly after Lopez made headlines for her fashion choice at Wimbledon. The actress attended the prestigious tennis tournament wearing an elegant cream halter-neck dress paired with a dramatic oversized Ralph Lauren floppy hat and oversized sunglasses. While many fans admired the sophisticated ensemble, others took issue with the statement-making accessory. “Bet the people above them are pleased 😄 can't see over Tom's head and Jennifer's hat,” one wrote. Another added, “What the h--- kind of hat is that?” “To draw attention to herself, she has to wear that big hat. No woman there was wearing hats that size cause they don't want to draw attention. But she is just ‘look at me, I'm better than the rest.’ She is so narcissistic and full of herself. No wonder she can't last in marriages,” a third ranted. “That hat is far too big. So embarrassing,” a fourth bashed.

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Jennifer Lopez and Tom Hiddleston at Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/4YrCuFln0t — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) July 12, 2026 Source: @JLopezUpdate2/X

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Tom Hiddleston Conversation Goes Viral

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez also went viral after cameras captured her chatting with Tom Hiddleston during the Gentlemen's Singles Final at Wimbledon.

Lopez also became one of the day's biggest talking points after fans spotted her chatting with Tom Hiddleston from the Royal Box during the Gentlemen's Singles Final, where Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev. The Marvel star appeared to gesture toward the court while speaking with Lopez, prompting social media users to speculate about what the pair were discussing. One X user shared a clip of the exchange and quipped, "Tom Hiddleston explaining the match to JLo, probably lmao." “She's totally clueless. Lololol,” one quipped. Another penned, “There aren’t many men I’d let, but I’d let him mansplain for hours.”

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Lopez Soaks Up the Wimbledon Experience

Source: @BensShirt/X Jennifer Lopez has been living it up in Europe.