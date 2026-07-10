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Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Sheer Dress Alongside Look-Alike Sister Lynda During Lavish Paris Outing: Photos

Split photo of Jennifer Lopez & Lynda Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez made a rare appearance with her sister Lynda in Paris, France.

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July 10 2026, Published 6:53 a.m. ET

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Image of Jennifer Lopez stunned in a sheer sequined gown at Paris Fashion Week.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a sheer sequined gown at Paris Fashion Week.

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a sheer dress in Paris, France, alongside her sister Lynda Lopez, 55, for Paris Fashion Week.

The singer, 56, attended the Celia Kritharioti and Zuhair Murad Fall 2026 Couture shows during her overseas stay.

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Jennifer Lopez Made Her Own Fashion Statement at Paris Fashion Week

Image of Jennifer Lopez bared it all in a low-cut gown that gave plenty of view of her cleavage.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez bared it all in a low-cut gown that gave plenty of view of her cleavage.

On July 7, while attending the Celia Kritharioti show, J.Lo chose to bare it all in a sheer low-cut floor-length gown, per People.

Her low-cut gown gave plenty of view of her cleavage and featured multi-colored sequin embellishments. Jennifer paired it with an oversized white fur coat.

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Image of Jennifer Lopez kept her makeup simple to keep the focus on her dress.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez kept her makeup simple to keep the focus on her dress.

The "On the Floor" singer pulled half of her golden hair back with a clip, while her long fringes framed her face.

The actress kept her makeup subtle, with nude lips and silver eyeshadow to match her outfit.

Her small white purse also complemented her look.

For her part, her look-alike sister kept up with her in a sleeveless, low-cut white gown and matching white purse.

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image of Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda Lopez dazzled in her own white number at Paris Fashion Week.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda Lopez dazzled in her own white number at Paris Fashion Week.

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Her dazzling number also featured pink sequins and had white frills at a carefully structured distance running throughout the lower part of her dress.

The pair seemed confident while walking down the streets into an array of paparazzi waiting to catch a glimpse of them.

In one of the photos, J.Lo can be seen smiling at the waiting cameras.

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Image of Jennifer Lopez will turn 57 on July 24.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez will turn 57 on July 24.

Jennifer has previously talked about her close bond with her sister Lynda in various interviews.

During a 2015 interview with HuffPost, she said she felt like she "had someone there to take care of [her]" all the time.

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image of Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda Lopez reportedly worked as her executive assistant on the set of the 2019 movie 'Hustlers.'
Source: MEGA

image of image of Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda Lopez reportedly worked as her executive assistant on the set of the 2019 movie 'Hustlers.'

The performer also added that the distance from her sister had been one of the hardest things about moving to Los Angeles.

“I have a very small circle,” she told Howard Stern in 2025, adding that sisters Lynda and Leslie Ann Lopez are her “best friends.”

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image of Jennifer Lopez is close with her family.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is close with her family.

Meanwhile, Lynda said she isn't fazed by her sister's A-list status.

“She's a famous movie star to all of you, but not to me,” she said on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002. “She's still my sister. She's still my little pain in the butt sister."

"I don't know why it makes me laugh, I'm like 'All these people are here to see my goofball sister.' It's the only thought that goes through your head,” Lynda added. “It's like, ‘I can't believe these are people that are here to see, Jen, my goofy sister who ran around in her underwear in our house when we were little.’”

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