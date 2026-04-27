Jennifer Lopez, 56, Puts Her Enviable Abs on Display During Gym Session: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez is reminding everyone that age really is just a number — and she’s got the abs to prove it. The multi-hyphenate star, 56, showed off her seriously toned physique in a steamy gym selfie, giving fans a peek inside her intense fitness routine. Taking to Instagram, Lopez struck a confident pose in front of workout equipment, rocking a cropped long-sleeve top and high-waisted leggings that perfectly highlighted her sculpted midsection.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned abs in a gym selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

With one hand lifting her hair and the other holding her phone, the “On the Floor” singer kept the vibe effortless yet strong. Her signature glow was front and center, with minimal makeup and her hair styled in a relaxed, natural look.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The backdrop appeared to be a private gym, complete with weight machines and training equipment — a subtle reminder of just how committed Lopez is to staying in top shape. Unsurprisingly, fans wasted no time flooding the comments section with praise. “Pure discipline. Timeless inspiration. ❤️,” one wrote. Another added, “YOU LOOK STUNNING🩷✨ MY INSPIRATION FOREVA 🫶🏽✨.” “Geesh!!! Let me get up and get on this treadmill 😂😂😍😍🫶🏾🫶🏾💪🏾💪🏾,” a third chimed in. A fourth gushed, “You’re PERFECT!💜 goddesssss!!”

Article continues below advertisement

Behind the scenes, Lopez’s trainers, Dodd Romero and David Kirsch, have previously opened up about how she maintains her enviable figure. "She trains for roughly an hour, four to five times a week, focusing on different body parts each time," Romero told Oprah Daily.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jlo/Instagram Fans flooded the star's post with praise, calling her a 'timeless inspiration.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

And when she works out, she gives it her all. "We’ll go until everything’s sore and we’ve hit every body part," he revealed to an outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez credits her physique to discipline and staying consistent, even on tough days.

Article continues below advertisement

For Lopez, consistency is everything — even on the days she doesn’t feel like it. "Very rarely will I skip my workout," she told Us Weekly. "Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I’m like, 'Ugh, I can’t do this.' But I tell myself, 'Just do it. It’s only an hour.' It’s just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy b--."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jlo/Instagram The actress' trainers previously revealed she works out four to five times a week with intense, full-body sessions.

Article continues below advertisement

She also prefers to get it done early. “I don’t like doing it later; it’s harder to get there when I have my day going already,” she continued. “I work out three or four times a week.”