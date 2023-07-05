Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Toned Physique in Pink Bathing Suit After Partying With Ben Affleck: Photos

"All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other," the insider said of the pair and their blended brood that includes Affleck's kids Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner as well as Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex Marc Anthony.

"They have each other's backs and they fully support each other in everything that they do, which makes such a limited amount of stress for them to deal with," the source added.