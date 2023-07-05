Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Toned Physique in Pink Bathing Suit After Partying With Ben Affleck: Photos
Age is nothing but a number for Jennifer Lopez!
The Latin superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 4, to highlight her toned physique in a light pink one-piece bathing suit after spending the day before the Fourth of July at Michael Rubin's star-studded bash with her husband, Ben Affleck.
"Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun 🤍☀️🎆," Lopez, 53, captioned the round-up of photos of herself lounging by the pool, showing off her signature Delola cocktails, fireworks, and a video of herself dancing at the lavish party.
The Hollywood power couple attended the Hamptons event — which was also frequented by the likes of Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, and Leonardo DiCaprio. — with Affleck's 17-year-old daughter Violet.
The trio rocked their best white attire, with the Selena actress looking as chic as ever in a long maxi dress and her oldest stepdaughter echoing Lopez in a halter maxi ensemble. The Boston native, 50, wore a more casual look in white linen pants, a cotton T-shirt, and a creme blazer.
The celebrations come as insiders say the Hustlers actress and Affleck are getting ready to renew their wedding vows at their new Los Angeles mansion after only one year of marriage. "Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been, and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular," a source spilled.
"All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other," the insider said of the pair and their blended brood that includes Affleck's kids Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner as well as Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex Marc Anthony.
"They have each other's backs and they fully support each other in everything that they do, which makes such a limited amount of stress for them to deal with," the source added.