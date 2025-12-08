or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Keith Urban
OK LogoNEWS

Leaning on a Friend? Jennifer Lopez 'Reached Out' to Keith Urban After His Shocking Split From Nicole Kidman: Source

Photo of Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez reportedly 'reached out' to Keith Urban to support him after his divorce from Nicole Kidman hit headlines earlier this year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban found a shoulder to cry on in Jennifer Lopez as he navigates his split from Nicole Kidman.

“J.Lo reached out to Keith as soon as she found out he and Nicole had split up, she wanted to offer her support and check in,” a source told a news outlet.

Lopez, 56, and Urban, 58, have been friends for over a decade, notably joining American Idol in 2020 as judges for the competition show’s 19th season.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Reached Out' to Keith Urban

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez were judges on 'American Idol.'
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez were judges on 'American Idol.'

According to the source, countless pals reached out to Lopez after her split from Ben Affleck in 2024, so she wanted to provide the same comfort to Urban.

“A lot of people did that for her when she and Ben broke up and it meant everything to her,” the insider revealed. “It’s been more than a year now, and she’s still hurting over her divorce so she’s very sensitive to anyone going through the end of a marriage.”

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Announced Split Earlier This Year

Photo of Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on September 30.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on September 30.

News of the “The Fighter” singer and the Babygirl actress’ split hit headlines earlier this year after multiple outlets reported that Urban moved out of his and Kidman’s shared Nashville, Tenn., home in "the beginning of the summer.”

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," a source told an outlet of the split on September 29.

MORE ON:
Keith Urban

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman Filed for Divorce

Photo of Nicole Kidman requested to be 'primary' parent of their two daughters.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman requested to be 'primary' parent of their two daughters.

The Big Little Lies alum, 58, filed for divorce one day later and requested to be the "primary residential parent" of their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Kidman shared a rare update on the breakup months later, admitting she was “hanging in there” when asked about the divorce on November 24. According to a recent report, the movie star is orchestrating a "major revenge glow-up" and is "done feeling sad about the split."

"Nicole's really been through it over the last few years," said a close friend of the Oscar winner. "She did everything she could to make the marriage work, but Keith was already gone emotionally. Now she's turning all that hurt into motivation – she wants to look and feel incredible. It's her way of taking back her power and reminding everyone, including Keith, that she's come out of this stronger than ever."

Keith Urban Is Being 'Secretive' About Dating Life

Photo of Keith Urban is reportedly requiring his dates to sign 'a very detailed non-disclosure agreement.'
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban is reportedly requiring his dates to sign 'a very detailed non-disclosure agreement.'

As for Urban, it’s unclear whether his connection with the “Jenny From the Block” singer is turning romantic, as he’s reportedly being “extra secretive” about his dating life following the divorce, which has yet to be finalized.

“He also won’t meet anyone out in public. They have to be willing to come over,” a separate source revealed, adding they have to “sign a very detailed non-disclosure agreement.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.