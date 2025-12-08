Leaning on a Friend? Jennifer Lopez 'Reached Out' to Keith Urban After His Shocking Split From Nicole Kidman: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban found a shoulder to cry on in Jennifer Lopez as he navigates his split from Nicole Kidman. “J.Lo reached out to Keith as soon as she found out he and Nicole had split up, she wanted to offer her support and check in,” a source told a news outlet. Lopez, 56, and Urban, 58, have been friends for over a decade, notably joining American Idol in 2020 as judges for the competition show’s 19th season.

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Reached Out' to Keith Urban

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez were judges on 'American Idol.'

According to the source, countless pals reached out to Lopez after her split from Ben Affleck in 2024, so she wanted to provide the same comfort to Urban. “A lot of people did that for her when she and Ben broke up and it meant everything to her,” the insider revealed. “It’s been more than a year now, and she’s still hurting over her divorce so she’s very sensitive to anyone going through the end of a marriage.”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Announced Split Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on September 30.

News of the “The Fighter” singer and the Babygirl actress’ split hit headlines earlier this year after multiple outlets reported that Urban moved out of his and Kidman’s shared Nashville, Tenn., home in "the beginning of the summer.” "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," a source told an outlet of the split on September 29.

Nicole Kidman Filed for Divorce

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman requested to be 'primary' parent of their two daughters.

The Big Little Lies alum, 58, filed for divorce one day later and requested to be the "primary residential parent" of their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman shared a rare update on the breakup months later, admitting she was “hanging in there” when asked about the divorce on November 24. According to a recent report, the movie star is orchestrating a "major revenge glow-up" and is "done feeling sad about the split." "Nicole's really been through it over the last few years," said a close friend of the Oscar winner. "She did everything she could to make the marriage work, but Keith was already gone emotionally. Now she's turning all that hurt into motivation – she wants to look and feel incredible. It's her way of taking back her power and reminding everyone, including Keith, that she's come out of this stronger than ever."

Keith Urban Is Being 'Secretive' About Dating Life

Source: MEGA Keith Urban is reportedly requiring his dates to sign 'a very detailed non-disclosure agreement.'