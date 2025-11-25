Nicole Kidman Reveals She's 'Hanging in There' in Rare Update After Shocking Keith Urban Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman got candid about how she's doing following her split from Keith Urban. In a Monday, November 24, interview with Ariana Grande, the actress gave a rare update on her well-being. The Wicked star, 32, told Kidman, 58, she looked "beautiful" and asked, "How are you?"

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years.

"I’m hanging in there," the Babygirl alum said. "One day, we have to have dinner." Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, 58, on Tuesday, September 30, and requested primary custody of their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Nicole Kidman Is Moving On and 'Done Feeling Sad' About Keith Urban

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two kids.

According to a recent report, the TV star is planning a "major revenge glow-up" and is "done feeling sad about the split." "Nicole's really been through it over the last few years," said a close friend of the actress. "She did everything she could to make the marriage work, but Keith was already gone emotionally. Now she's turning all that hurt into motivation – she wants to look and feel incredible. It's her way of taking back her power and reminding everyone, including Keith, that she's come out of this stronger than ever." Nicole has been busy at work and attending several Hollywood events. On October 4, she presented her Lioness collaborator Taylor Sheridan with the Award of Inspiration at amFAR's Dallas auction. "She's had a good attitude about everything and life goes on. She was in Texas this weekend and is happy to be back at work," an insider revealed to a news outlet at the time. "[Nicole's] known Taylor for a couple of years. She considers him a dear friend. She enjoyed seeing him again."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman is 'hanging in there' amid her divorce.

One week prior, Nicole brought her teenage girls to the Chanel runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Per body language expert Joanne Pearson, Nicole's demeanor "spoke volumes without saying a word." "Nicole’s entire presentation was a masterclass in composed confidence," she said. "From the upright posture to her measured smile, everything suggested emotional control rather than fragility. She’s clearly choosing to show resilience, not heartbreak."

Why Did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Break Up?

Source: MEGA Keith Urban was accused by social media users of being flirty with his guitarist.