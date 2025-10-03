Nicole Kidman Was 'Stressed' for Months Leading Up to Public Announcement of Her Split From Keith Urban
Oct. 3 2025, Published 2:31 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman was avoiding the public eye for months before news broke of her divorce.
According to an insider, the actress, 58, was nervous about the moment the media would find out about her split from Keith Urban, 57.
Kidman filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30, but the separation was allegedly brewing long before that.
"She's been stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public and she was dreading it," a source close to the family told an outlet. "But she's surprisingly level-headed and calm. Now that it's out she's just focused on what's ahead and her girls."
Kidman is living at her house in Nashville, Tenn., with daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, while Keith is on tour this October. The country star reportedly moved out of their shared residence.
Did Keith Urban Cheat on Nicole Kidman?
Fans think the country star is involved with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, as the artist changed the lyrics of his tune "The Fighter," a song he wrote about Nicole, to reference his band member.
Instead of belting out, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," he sang, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."
Although Maggie has yet to comment, her father, Chuck Baugh, responded to claims calling her a "homewrecker."
"NO. Just No," he captioned a post reshared to his Facebook account of his daughter and Keith on stage.
During a 2017 interview, the musician referred to the track as a "vow" to his now-estranged wife.
"It’s all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her," he said at the time. "The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It’s really like a vow in so many ways."
Why Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Break Up?
The singer was reportedly the driving force behind the breakup with the Big Little Lies alum.
"Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," a source divulged to columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is."
The insider added, "She heard the stories, she saw the signs. At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."
While walking into his October 2 show at Giant Center in Hershey, Penn., Keith notably ditched his wedding ring. Another source claimed his recent actions are a part of "a string of confusing choices" he has made lately, and that he's in a "midlife crisis."