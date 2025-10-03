or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Nicole Kidman
OK LogoCOUPLES

Nicole Kidman Was 'Stressed' for Months Leading Up to Public Announcement of Her Split From Keith Urban

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman anxiously anticipated the news of her breakup from Keith Urban being released.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 3 2025, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman was avoiding the public eye for months before news broke of her divorce.

According to an insider, the actress, 58, was nervous about the moment the media would find out about her split from Keith Urban, 57.

Kidman filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30, but the separation was allegedly brewing long before that.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years.

"She's been stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public and she was dreading it," a source close to the family told an outlet. "But she's surprisingly level-headed and calm. Now that it's out she's just focused on what's ahead and her girls."

Kidman is living at her house in Nashville, Tenn., with daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, while Keith is on tour this October. The country star reportedly moved out of their shared residence.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Keith Urban Cheat on Nicole Kidman?

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two kids.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two kids.

Fans think the country star is involved with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, as the artist changed the lyrics of his tune "The Fighter," a song he wrote about Nicole, to reference his band member.

Instead of belting out, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," he sang, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."

Although Maggie has yet to comment, her father, Chuck Baugh, responded to claims calling her a "homewrecker."

"NO. Just No," he captioned a post reshared to his Facebook account of his daughter and Keith on stage.

MORE ON:
Nicole Kidman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Nicole Kidman demanded primary custody of her children.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman demanded primary custody of her children.

During a 2017 interview, the musician referred to the track as a "vow" to his now-estranged wife.

"It’s all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her," he said at the time. "The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It’s really like a vow in so many ways."

Why Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Break Up?

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are reportedly no longer living together.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are reportedly no longer living together.

The singer was reportedly the driving force behind the breakup with the Big Little Lies alum.

"Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," a source divulged to columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is."

The insider added, "She heard the stories, she saw the signs. At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

While walking into his October 2 show at Giant Center in Hershey, Penn., Keith notably ditched his wedding ring. Another source claimed his recent actions are a part of "a string of confusing choices" he has made lately, and that he's in a "midlife crisis."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.