'Ashamed' Jennifer Lopez Regrets Dating Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Insider Alleges: 'His Name Remains Totally Off-Limits in Her World'
July 29 2026, Published 5:32 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez reportedly isn't happy with her ex-husband Ojani Noa after he revived stories about her past romance with Sean "Diddy" Combs, as she continues to distance herself from the incarcerated Bad Boy Records founder.
"J. Lo is very sensitive when it comes to Diddy. His name is totally off limits and everyone in her world knows better than to bring him up," a source told a news outlet on Wednesday, July 29. "So the fact Ojani is out there dredging up these old stories and shining a light on that very unfortunate part of her history is infuriating and deeply triggering."
Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Claimed She Cheated on Him With Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Noa, 52, was married to Lopez, 57, from 1997 to 1998. Meanwhile, the Selena actress dated Diddy, 56, from 1999 to 2001.
Lopez's first husband made headlines earlier this week after speaking out about an alleged confrontation between him and Diddy, claiming he confronted the rapper over his alleged affair with his ex-wife.
Sources reported that the J. Lo Beauty founder was "ashamed she ever dated" Diddy, adding, "This just underlines to her what terrible judgment she showed at the time."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Remains in Prison
The "I'm Real" artist's ex-boyfriend currently sits behind bars in New York on a 50-month sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
"What's equally upsetting and hard for her to take in [after] all this is that she's become this poster child for failed relationships," the insider added. "It's been one gigantic disappointment after another her whole life and whenever she's picking herself up and ready to try again there's someone – in this case her first husband – putting the boot in and essentially reminding everyone what a giant failure she is."
- 'She Was Cheating With Diddy': Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Ojani Noa Tears Apart Singer in Scathing Rant Denying S-- Tape Claims
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Friend Called Jennifer Lopez a 'Disloyal B----' in 2002 Interview That Resurfaces After Rapper's Arrest
- Jennifer Lopez Is 'Ignoring All Questions' About Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Source Claims: 'She Can't Ignore the Anxiety That Comes Every Time His Name Is Mentioned'
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Jennifer Lopez Wants the 'Bad Luck' in Her Love Life to 'End'
The insider claimed Lopez was "sick of it" and wondering when "all the bad luck and embarrassment will ever end."
Aside from Noa, the musician was married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and Ben Affleck from 2022 to 2024.
Ojani Noa Claimed Jennifer Lopez Called Him 'Terrified'
As OK! previously reported, Noa claimed in a July 25 interview that he "stepped in to protect his ex-wife" from the "Last Night" artist in 2001 at her assistant's birthday party.
"We were still friends and we had decided to start over again. She had tried to dump Diddy before and he had threatened her and her family," Noa told the outlet. "I went over to him and told him to leave and he told me to back off. He asked me who I was, to which I replied, ‘F--- you’. I told him he had slept with my wife."
Noa claimed that his ex-wife – who has kept quiet about her past romance with Diddy – called him a few weeks later, "terrified," after the music mogul allegedly showed up at her Los Angeles home and began screaming her name.