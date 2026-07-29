'Ashamed' Jennifer Lopez Regrets Dating Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Insider Alleges: 'His Name Remains Totally Off-Limits in Her World'

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Jennifer Lopez reportedly isn't happy with her ex-husband Ojani Noa after he revived stories about her past romance with Sean "Diddy" Combs, as she continues to distance herself from the incarcerated Bad Boy Records founder. "J. Lo is very sensitive when it comes to Diddy. His name is totally off limits and everyone in her world knows better than to bring him up," a source told a news outlet on Wednesday, July 29. "So the fact Ojani is out there dredging up these old stories and shining a light on that very unfortunate part of her history is infuriating and deeply triggering."

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Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Claimed She Cheated on Him With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' Combs dated for about two years, from 1999 to 2001.

Noa, 52, was married to Lopez, 57, from 1997 to 1998. Meanwhile, the Selena actress dated Diddy, 56, from 1999 to 2001. Lopez's first husband made headlines earlier this week after speaking out about an alleged confrontation between him and Diddy, claiming he confronted the rapper over his alleged affair with his ex-wife. Sources reported that the J. Lo Beauty founder was "ashamed she ever dated" Diddy, adding, "This just underlines to her what terrible judgment she showed at the time."

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Remains in Prison

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been in police custody since his September 2024 arrest.

The "I'm Real" artist's ex-boyfriend currently sits behind bars in New York on a 50-month sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. "What's equally upsetting and hard for her to take in [after] all this is that she's become this poster child for failed relationships," the insider added. "It's been one gigantic disappointment after another her whole life and whenever she's picking herself up and ready to try again there's someone – in this case her first husband – putting the boot in and essentially reminding everyone what a giant failure she is."

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Jennifer Lopez Wants the 'Bad Luck' in Her Love Life to 'End'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez's most recent marriage was to Ben Affleck, with whom she finalized her divorce in early 2025.

The insider claimed Lopez was "sick of it" and wondering when "all the bad luck and embarrassment will ever end." Aside from Noa, the musician was married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and Ben Affleck from 2022 to 2024.

Ojani Noa Claimed Jennifer Lopez Called Him 'Terrified'

Source: MEGA Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez were married from 1997 to 1998.