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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sports Gray Beard as He Strolls Around Prison Grounds in Rare Sighting

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs debuted a seriously different look behind bars.

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July 7 2026, Updated 6:10 p.m. ET

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Sean "Diddy" Combs is still getting his exercise in as he serves his four-year sentence on prostitution-related charges.

The "Last Night" rapper, 56, was spotted on his daily walk behind bars at New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix, wearing a white T-shirt, khaki shorts and a matching baseball cap in a video obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, July 7.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spotted With Full Gray Beard

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Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly takes a two-hour walk every day while behind bars.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly takes a two-hour walk every day while behind bars.

The disgraced music mogul also sported a full gray beard, marking a dramatic change from the look he maintained before entering prison.

The video was reportedly shot around 2 p.m., right in the middle of Combs' outdoor routine.

Sources told the outlet that the New York native spends two hours walking the compound every day, roughly from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. if the weather allows.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Works in the Prison's Chapel

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been behind bars since September 2024.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been behind bars since September 2024.

The Bad Boy Records founder reportedly wears the hat every day, listens to music on his tablet and has been working at the facility's chapel.

Combs was arrested in September 2024 after a months-long investigation that included raids of his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami, Fla.

Nearly one year later, he was found guilty in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking charges.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Appealed His Sentence

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has maintained his innocence since his September 2024 arrest.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has maintained his innocence since his September 2024 arrest.

Throughout his trial, Combs maintained his innocence and appealed the case after his sentencing. The rapper was originally scheduled to be released on June 4, 2028. However, the date was moved up, and he's now set to be freed on February 23, 2028.

"He’s focused on the appeal," Combs’ lawyer Juda Engelmayer told a news outlet on June 15. “And looking back at his life and trying to figure out ways to improve and be a better person.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Assisting His Lawyers With His Appeal

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs also works in the prison's library.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs also works in the prison's library.

Engelmayer claimed Combs had been hands-on regarding his own case, adding, "He’s become like a paralegal, if not a lawyer already. My experience [is that] clients who are deeply involved in their cases are the ones who get further."

According to the attorney, Combs also works in the prison's library, where he's tasked with organizing, shelving books and helping inmates with reading recommendations. He also stays active by playing basketball in the prison yard.

The father-of-seven is still facing multiple sexual assault lawsuits by both men and women, though he's denied all of the allegations.

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