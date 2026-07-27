Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Recalls Confrontations With 'Coward' Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Alleged Cheating: 'Everyone Was Shocked'
July 27 2026, Updated 12:08 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez's first ex-husband recalled confronting Sean "Diddy" Combs after the singer allegedly cheated with the disgraced rapper.
Ojani Noa, 52, and Lopez, 57, married in 1997 and split up just 11 months later in 1998. Noa has claimed that their whirlwind romance ended, in part, because Lopez cheated on him with Combs.
"We started to fight really badly as I knew she was cheating on me," Noa recalled.
The actor and personal trainer recalled his then-wife spending an increasing amount of time with the "I'll Be Missing You" singer.
"She started hanging out with Diddy more and more, and I started seeing her less and less," Noa said. "Then the rumors started. I still had a lot of friends working in Miami hotels who would call to say they had seen them hanging out and leaving together."
Noa remembered surprising Lopez at her Miami hotel when he wasn't hearing from her and getting into a "huge fight."
After Noa and Lopez finally split up, she officially dated Combs from 1999 to 2001. Lopez tried to break up with Combs, which Noa told The Sun prompted dark behavior from the rapper.
"She had tried to dump Diddy before, and he had threatened her and her family," he recalled.
'I Told Him He Slept With My Wife'
Noa allegedly confronted Combs at a party Lopez threw after the ex-spouses "decided to start over again" and remain friends.
"He turned up to her assistant’s birthday party in Los Angeles — which Jennifer had thrown for her — and everyone was shocked," he remembered.
"I went over to him and told him to leave and he told me to back off," Noa continued. "He asked me who I was, to which I replied, ‘F--- you.' I told him he had slept with my wife."
To Noa's recollection, Lopez ended up leaving the party with her uninvited party guest despite the jarring confrontation.
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But, a few weeks later, the singer allegedly called Noa "terrified" when Diddy showed up at her Los Angeles, Calif., home.
"I instantly left work and came over," he said. "When I got there, it was pitch black and I couldn’t see anyone, so he must have been hiding. As I drove in, he started shouting and telling her he knew I was inside."
"That’s when I fronted him up. Jennifer was on the balcony and told me not to, as she was worried," he added. "She told me he had guns, but I told him that I would f--- him up."
Noa referred to Combs as a "coward" and said neighbors called the cops and the rapper ran away.
How Many Times Has Jennifer Lopez Been Married?
Combs was arrested and charged with two counts of transportation for prostitution for unrelated incidents in 2025. He is now serving time at the Federal Correctional Institute, Fort Dix.
Lopez went on to marry Cris Judd in 2001 before divorcing the actor in 2003. She was engaged to Ben Affleck in 2004 before calling off their wedding.
Marc Anthony and Lopez got married in 2004 and welcomed two children together: Max and Emme, both 18. Her longest marriage ended in 2014.
Lopez rekindled her relationship with Affleck in 2021. They married in 2022 but split once again in 2024.