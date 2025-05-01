Jennifer Lopez 'Rescues' Hairstylist 'Without Question' After His Car Burst Into Flames: Photos
Jennifer Lopez is always there in times of need.
On Wednesday, April 30, the famed singer’s hairstylist Barry Lee Moe credited Lopez for getting him "safely home from Texas without question" after his Jeep burst into flames in Texas as he was driving to Los Angeles.
The celebrity hairdresser took to Instagram with the news alongside unsettling images of his vehicle completely wrecked by a large and fiery blaze.
"After three months on location, I began my journey home last Saturday morning," he penned in the post’s caption. "For those of you who know me well, I love to drive and traveling cross country has always been exciting for me. On Monday, I was halfway home to LA, when my trip abruptly ended."
Moe said he was "driving down I-40 near Amarillo, Texas on the legendary Route 66" when the Jeep "caught fire."
The hairstylist admitted the tragedy occurred after an "extremely challenging" past two years.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"There were many days I didn’t think I’d make it and I simply wanted to give up and disappear," he confessed. "Instagram can paint a pretty picture of what we think someone’s life is, but there’s always more to the story. Behind all the polished posts and achievements, are sleepless nights, struggles, and tears."
Moe continued by referencing the tragic wildfires that rampaged through the City of Angels back in January, noting: "I think it’s important to discuss, especially during this time in our industry when so many are still suffering in the wake of the strike and the devastating fires that ravaged our beloved town. We need compassion and community more than ever before."
While he's "still processing what happened" when his Jeep burned to a crisp on Monday, April 28, Moe said he "couldn’t help but feel grateful."
"Life is so fragile, and to walk away from this incident without injury is truly a miracle," he realized. "My entire outlook on life has changed for the better and in a strange way, I feel reborn."
"I was given the gift of perspective Monday, and I will never take the little things in life for granted ever again. Life is happening right now. Embrace the present, live your life with purpose, and LOVE freely & fully, because we only get one chance to do this," he concluded before thanking Lopez and The Barfield hotel in Amarillo for stepping up when he was left stranded on the highway.
In the comments section of the emotional upload, several celebrities told Moe he was in their thoughts and prayers.
"I'm so sorry Barry I’m so glad you’re okay," said Addison Rae, while Juliette Lewis expressed: "I’m so sorry to hear this, but God bless. 🙌❤️."
Meanwhile, the hotel that hosted Moe when his travels abruptly ended penned: "Barry— sending our deepest apologies to you and we are incredibly grateful you’re safe!It was our absolute honor to care for you during such a difficult moment — making our guests feel like family is what we enjoy doing. We wish you continued healing, peace, and a journey ahead filled with light. 💙."