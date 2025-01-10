'Worried and Concerned' Jennifer Lopez Reaches Out to Ex Ben Affleck After Wildfire Evacuation
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently settled their divorce, but that hasn’t stopped the singer from reaching out to her ex regarding the Pacific Palisades wildfires.
An insider dished the actress has been “worried and concerned” after Affleck was forced to evacuate his bachelor pad he purchased after they split.
As OK! reported, Affleck was seen jetting off to his ex Jennifer Garner’s house after being told to leave his property.
The “Jenny From The Block” crooner reportedly has been “checking in on Ben throughout this whole ordeal,” making sure to “let him know she’s there for him and the kids.”
“She offered her support for whatever they need,” the insider dished to Page Six, adding Lopez has been sure to offer “assistance in any way she can.”
Lopez “reached out as soon as she heard about Ben’s home possibly being in danger and that he was evacuated," the insider added.
Luckily for Affleck, his home has not been destroyed by the fires at this time.
The same, sadly, cannot be said for many other celebrities.
The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag were among the first to report their home being burnt to the ground on January 8. After sharing on social media about their devastating loss, Pratt returned to the ruins that remained. Sharing videos on TikTok, Pratt showed himself retrieving a few things from the rubble. Montag also shared numerous videos of herself to TikTok, understandably emotional about the entire ordeal. Paris Hilton was another celebrity who lost her home in the wildfires. Luckily, it wasn’t her primary residence, but she still shared her devastation regarding the loss.
“Heartbroken beyond words,” Hilton wrote on social media platform X on January 8. “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”
Other celebrities who suffered their homes being destroyed in the fires, including Eugene Levy, Anna Farris, Ricki Lake, Cameron Mathison and Adam Brody.