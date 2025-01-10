'Worried and Concerned' Jennifer Lopez Reaches Out to Ex Ben Affleck After Wildfire Evacuation

An insider dished the actress has been “worried and concerned” after Affleck was forced to evacuate his bachelor pad he purchased after they split.

As OK! reported, Affleck was seen jetting off to his ex Jennifer Garner’s house after being told to leave his property.

The “Jenny From The Block” crooner reportedly has been “checking in on Ben throughout this whole ordeal,” making sure to “let him know she’s there for him and the kids.”