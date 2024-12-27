or
Jennifer Lopez Scoffed at Bruno Mars' 'Ridiculous' Performance Fee When She Wanted Him to Perform at Her and Alex Rodriguez's Canceled Wedding

Photo of Jennifer Lopez with Alex Rodriguez and a picture of Bruno Mars.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in 2021.

By:

Dec. 27 2024, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

The wedding planner who worked on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's canceled nuptials is spilling some surprising behind-the-scenes tea.

While appearing on the Thursday, December 26, episode of "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast," Marcy Blum revealed the exes wanted a celebrity performance at the shindig.

jennifer lopez scoffed bruno mars ridiculous performance fee alex rodriguez wedding
Wedding planner Marcy Blum revealed she was working on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's nuptials before they split.

"They were going through a list of musicians, and she goes, ‘What about Bruno Mars?'" Blum revealed.

The event planner told the mom-of-two, 55, she had "just worked with" the "Locked Out of Heaven" crooner, 39, for another wedding, and he was paid $5 million for the gig.

JLo was shocked at the amount, allegedly replying to Blum, "Don’t be ridiculous!"

jennifer lopez scoffed bruno mars ridiculous performance fee alex rodriguez wedding
Blum revealed JLo inquired about Bruno Mars performing at the party.

The Shades of Blue alum and Rodriguez, 49, began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019.

While their wedding was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they never even ended up walking down the aisle, as they split in 2021. At the time, rumors swirled the dad-of-two was flirting with other women, including Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy.

The reality star, 34, claimed the retired athlete slid into her DMs while still engaged to JLo.

"I told [Rodriguez], I said, ‘If you’re looking for a side chick,’ which clearly he was, ‘it wasn’t gonna be me.’ I’m wifey material," she recalled of the incident on a previous episode of the Bravo show.

The blonde beauty clarified the former New York Yankees slugger "never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," claiming she never even met up with him in person after texting.

Jennifer Lopez

jennifer lopez scoffed bruno mars ridiculous performance fee alex rodriguez wedding
Lopez allegedly thought it was 'ridiculous' that Mars made $5 million for performing at another wedding.

Rodriguez’s spokesman Ron Berkowitz denied LeCroy's allegations, stating, "Her 15 minutes of fame are up, and she is trying get a 16th minute. Please stop wasting everyone’s time with these false narratives. They were false two years ago and continue to be false."

Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed they called off the wedding in a joint statement in April 2021.

jennifer lopez scoffed bruno mars ridiculous performance fee alex rodriguez wedding
The 'I'm Real' singer and the athlete called off their engagement in 2021.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," they said. "We wish the best for each other and each other’s children."

The same month of the split, Lopez reconnected with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, whom she went on to marry in 2022. However, she filed for divorce from the movie star this past August.

Rodriguez is currently in a relationship with Jaclyn Cordeiro, whom he first sparked dating rumors with in October 2022.

