Madison LeCroy Claims Alex Rodriguez Was 'Looking for a Side Chick' While Engaged to Jennifer Lopez: 'It Wasn't Gonna Be Me'

Madison LeCroy is spilling the tea about what went down between her and Alex Rodriguez a few years ago.

Back in 2020, the Southern Charm star, 32, recalled when the baseball player, 47, first reached out, despite being in a relationship with Austen Kroll.

“I’m being f****** catfished. The dude who’s dating [Jennifer Lopez] is not in my DMs right now,” she said on the Thursday, May 18, episode of Kroll's podcast, "Pillows and Beer." “I told [Rodriguez], I said, ‘If you’re looking for a side chick,’ which clearly he was, ‘it wasn’t gonna be me.’ I’m wifey material.”