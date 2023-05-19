Madison LeCroy Claims Alex Rodriguez Was 'Looking for a Side Chick' While Engaged to Jennifer Lopez: 'It Wasn't Gonna Be Me'
Madison LeCroy is spilling the tea about what went down between her and Alex Rodriguez a few years ago.
Back in 2020, the Southern Charm star, 32, recalled when the baseball player, 47, first reached out, despite being in a relationship with Austen Kroll.
“I’m being f****** catfished. The dude who’s dating [Jennifer Lopez] is not in my DMs right now,” she said on the Thursday, May 18, episode of Kroll's podcast, "Pillows and Beer." “I told [Rodriguez], I said, ‘If you’re looking for a side chick,’ which clearly he was, ‘it wasn’t gonna be me.’ I’m wifey material.”
Rodriguez, who was engaged to Lopez at the time, struck up a conversation as he wanted to know what gyms were open in her area amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
“During that time, I was not flying to Miami,” she insisted. “People still don’t believe me. I swear to God, I’ve never, ever seen that person.”
Kroll didn't deny his ex's claims. “You were like, ‘This motherf******’s FaceTimed me three or four times today.’ And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn’t answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I’m not at your beck and call,'" he recalled.
However, Rodriguez’s spokesman, Ron Berkowitz, told Page Six LeCroy's story is fabricated. “Her 15 minutes of fame are up, and she is trying get a 16th minute. Please stop wasting everyone’s time with these false narratives. They were false two years ago and continue to be false," he said.
- Madison LeCroy Admits She 'Tries To Stay Away From The Drama' On 'Southern Charm,' But 'It Somehow Seems To Follow Me Around'
- Madison LeCroy Doesn't 'Regret' Not Inviting Her 'Southern Charm' Costars To Her Wedding: 'I Was Very Happy'
- 'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Ties The Knot With Fiancé Brett Randle Ahead Of Scheduled Weekend Ceremony
As OK! previously reported, the Bravo star made headlines when rumors swirled that she and the athlete had been hooking up.
“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” LeCroy said. “I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.”
At the time, it was rumored that due to Rodriguez's infidelity, he and the singer, 53, split — but they didn't end up breaking off their engagement until March 2021.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, Lopez is now married to Ben Affleck, while Rodriguez has been linked to fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro.
LeCroy married Brett Randle in November 2022.