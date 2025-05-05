Single Jennifer Lopez, 55, Shocks Fans With Her Stunning Abs in Hot Pre-Met Gala Selfie: 'Queen'

While Lopez may be garnering a lot of attention from fans, she’s reportedly been getting flirtatious with her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein, as OK! previously reported.

"They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," an insider told In Touch. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."

Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce in January, which the source noted “left her confidence pretty shot.”