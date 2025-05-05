Single Jennifer Lopez, 55, Shocks Fans With Her Stunning Abs in Hot Pre-Met Gala Selfie: 'Queen'
Jennifer Lopez's new selfie, in which she showed off her abs, has everyone talking.
Taking to Instagram, the 55-year-old bombshell shared the snapshot, writing, “Push today so you glow tomorrow… 💪✨.”
People immediately flooded to comments section to gush over the star, with multiple fans calling her a “queen."
"How do you manage to steal hearts every single time?” one fan wrote. “You're not just beauty — you're the symbol of strength, inspiration, and inner peace, Jennifer. There's magic in every look you share… ✨❤️🔥"
"Natural body!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰," a third person said, while another added, "Slaaaaayyyyy🔥."
While Lopez may be garnering a lot of attention from fans, she’s reportedly been getting flirtatious with her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein, as OK! previously reported.
"They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," an insider told In Touch. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."
Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce in January, which the source noted “left her confidence pretty shot.”
"She's much happier now,” the insider noted. “Everyone has noticed the change. There’s a new carefree energy about her."
While a romance with Goldstein has not been officially confirmed, they have “obvious chemistry.”
"No one would be surprised, though, if Jennifer had romantic designs on Brett," the source added.
Lopez was previously romantically linked to Kevin Costner after they were seen together in Aspen, Colo., in December 2024.
Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. Their official split date was listed as April 26, 2024. At the time of her filing, the pair had been married for two years. Their marriage was their second go at a romance, as they had previously dated and split in the early '00s. Their relationship inspired two albums by Lopez, 2002’s This Is Me… Then and 2024’s This Is Me… Now.