or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Single Jennifer Lopez, 55, Shocks Fans With Her Stunning Abs in Hot Pre-Met Gala Selfie: 'Queen'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: @jenniferlopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez stunned fans in a pre-Met Gala selfie, in which she showed off her abs.

By:

May 5 2025, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez's new selfie, in which she showed off her abs, has everyone talking.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's fans praised her as a 'queen' in her new selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking to Instagram, the 55-year-old bombshell shared the snapshot, writing, “Push today so you glow tomorrow… 💪✨.”

People immediately flooded to comments section to gush over the star, with multiple fans calling her a “queen."

"How do you manage to steal hearts every single time?” one fan wrote. “You're not just beauty — you're the symbol of strength, inspiration, and inner peace, Jennifer. There's magic in every look you share… ✨❤️‍🔥"

Article continues below advertisement

"Natural body!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰," a third person said, while another added, "Slaaaaayyyyy🔥."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in 2024.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

While Lopez may be garnering a lot of attention from fans, she’s reportedly been getting flirtatious with her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein, as OK! previously reported.

"They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," an insider told In Touch. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."

Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce in January, which the source noted “left her confidence pretty shot.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's split from Ben Affleck reportedly 'left her confidence pretty shot.'

Article continues below advertisement

"She's much happier now,” the insider noted. “Everyone has noticed the change. There’s a new carefree energy about her."

While a romance with Goldstein has not been officially confirmed, they have “obvious chemistry.”

"No one would be surprised, though, if Jennifer had romantic designs on Brett," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

An insider said Jennifer Lopez is 'much happier now.'

Lopez was previously romantically linked to Kevin Costner after they were seen together in Aspen, Colo., in December 2024.

Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. Their official split date was listed as April 26, 2024. At the time of her filing, the pair had been married for two years. Their marriage was their second go at a romance, as they had previously dated and split in the early '00s. Their relationship inspired two albums by Lopez, 2002’s This Is Me… Then and 2024’s This Is Me… Now.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.