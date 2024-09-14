Stressed Ben Affleck Seen Out With Ex Jennifer Lopez Nearly 1 Month After Divorce Filing: Photos

As OK! previously reported, the "On the Floor" singer pulled the plug on her rekindled romance with Affleck in August on their second wedding anniversary. “J.Lo has been through a lot in her life, but this year has really tested how much pain she can withstand,” an insider claimed.

According to people in Lopez's inner circle, the breakup has "devastated her. She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed. Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears. It’s the worst year of her life.”