Stressed Ben Affleck Seen Out With Ex Jennifer Lopez Nearly 1 Month After Divorce Filing: Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reunited for the first time publicly since their marriage fell apart.
On Saturday, September 14, the estranged couple stepped out for lunch with their blended brood at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., nearly one month after Lopez, 55, officially filed to end their two-year union.
In the snaps, the Selena actress and Affleck, 52, who looked to be quite stressed about something, joined Lopez's kiddos Max and Emme, 16, as well as the Argo actor's children, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, for their day out.
In some of the pictures, the ex-Hollywood power couple could be seen deep in conversation as they made their way into the lavish establishment.
As OK! previously reported, the "On the Floor" singer pulled the plug on her rekindled romance with Affleck in August on their second wedding anniversary. “J.Lo has been through a lot in her life, but this year has really tested how much pain she can withstand,” an insider claimed.
According to people in Lopez's inner circle, the breakup has "devastated her. She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed. Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears. It’s the worst year of her life.”
“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” another source claimed. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”
After breaking off their first engagement in 2004, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021. However, after they said "I do," things took a turn for the worse. “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His ex-wife] Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” a separate insider alleged.
Now, the "Get Right" singer has to mend the pieces of her broken fairytale. “[Lopez] gave this everything she had, her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time. But she didn’t want to believe it — she truly believed love would conquer all," the source added.