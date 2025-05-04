Single Jennifer Lopez 'Absolutely Loving the Attention' From Costar Brett Goldstein: He 'Fawns All Over' Her
Is Jennifer Lopez already moving on from Ben Affleck?
The actress, 55, is reportedly getting flirtatious with her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein.
"They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," an insider told In Touch. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."
Lopez finalized her divorce from Affleck in January, which "left her confidence pretty shot." However, it's looking like the end of her two-year marriage didn't shake her for long.
"She's much happier now. Everyone has noticed the change. There’s a new carefree energy about her," the source added. Although her romance with Goldstein, 44, hasn't been confirmed, they do have "obvious chemistry."
"No one would be surprised, though, if Jennifer had romantic designs on Brett," the insider claimed.
Aside from Goldstein, the "Let's Get Loud" singer was rumored to be dating Kevin Costner after being spotted hanging out with him in Aspen, Colo., in December 2024. The unlikely pair went shopping together at the high-end clothing store Kemo Sabe as paparazzi snapped images from a distance.
Although they showed no signs of PDA, she seemed to be enjoying her time with the Yellowstone star and even playfully stuck her tongue out at photographers.
Lopez is a fan of Costner's hit series, particularly his costar Cole Hauser.
"She had a crush on Rip Wheeler from Yellowstone and wants a guy like that, someone who can have her back and make sure she is OK," a source told Daily Mail. "She wants to be put first and made to feel special."
Affleck — who is friends with Hauser — previously admitted that her obsession with the show makes him feel uncomfortable.
"I'm kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone," the actor, 52, said on a March 2023 episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast."
"Jen showed me a clip off of Instagram of a monologue [Beth] has in the car with the kid about the ways to become rich," he added. "And then [Jen] was like, 'I love this story of these two.' I was like, 'Wait a minute — with Cole Hauser? What do you love about it?'"
Lopez and Affleck finalized their separation in January after the Hustlers actress filed for divorce in August 2024.
Although the exact reasoning for their split is unclear, they reportedly called it quits due to "unreconcilable differences," as the divorce filing reads.
Affleck told GQ in March that "there's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" surrounding their breakup.