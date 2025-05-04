Single Jennifer Lopez 'Absolutely Loving the Attention' From Costar Brett Goldstein: He 'Fawns All Over' Her 

"They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," an insider told In Touch. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."

Lopez finalized her divorce from Affleck in January, which "left her confidence pretty shot." However, it's looking like the end of her two-year marriage didn't shake her for long.

"She's much happier now. Everyone has noticed the change. There’s a new carefree energy about her," the source added. Although her romance with Goldstein, 44, hasn't been confirmed, they do have "obvious chemistry."

"No one would be surprised, though, if Jennifer had romantic designs on Brett," the insider claimed.