Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Tiny Bikini on Egypt Vacation After Ben Affleck Split: Photos

Jennifer Lopez is showing ex Ben Affleck what he’s missing this summer. Lopez, 56, left little to the imagination as she stripped down into a tiny black bikini while enjoying a tour stop in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, in new photos posted on Friday, August 1.

Jennifer Lopez Stunned in a String Black Bikini

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez showed off her curves in a string bikini.

“Felt cute in Egypt,” the Wedding Planner actress captioned a carousel of photos. The series of snaps captured the singer enjoying some downtime between shows for her Up All Night: Live tour, lounging in a black string bikini on a hammock. In another shot, the “I’m Real” songstress posed beneath a luxe bungalow, layering a crocheted cover-up over the same sultry swimwear. The post ended with a powerful message, featuring a screenshot where she proudly declared herself “a happiness warrior.”

Jennifer Lopez Relaxed During Tour Stop in Egypt

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez stunned in a crocheted cover-up.

Lopez’s summer looks drastically different from last year’s. In May 2024, the “Jenny From the Block” singer announced that she was canceling her This Is Me... Live tour, which followed her This Is Me… Now film, which chronicled her romance with her then-husband, 52. At the time, the Enough star told her fans via her online newsletter that she was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," adding, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Divorced in August 2024

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.

Only a few months after the canceled tour, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024 from Affleck after two years of marriage — a date that coincidentally marked the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding. Lopez filed the paperwork without an attorney and listed April 26, 2024, as their date of separation, according to court documents.

Jennifer Lopez Called Ben Affleck Split 'Devastating'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez was devastated about canceling her tour last year.