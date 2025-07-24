Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Backless Dress During Wild Birthday Night Out After Making Raunchy Bedroom Confession: Photos

The "On the Floor" singer made headlines on Monday, July 21, when she exposed her sexual preferences during a Lucca Summer Festival performance.

"I have to be honest with you, sometimes I get in different moods at night. I don’t know about you, but I do — and sometimes I like it hard," she said, per an outlet. "Other days, I am feeling a little romantic. You put on candles and soft music. On those days, I like it real slow."

The musician continued, "But there’s other days...maybe because it’s a new kind of time for me, maybe because it’s summertime and it’s hot outside, I feel a little more naughty. You ever get that feeling? Where you feel like being naughty? On those days, I like it real fast."

Lopez proceeded to sing one of her new tracks, "Up All Night," which is allegedly about her ex-husband Ben Affleck. She chants, "I’m up all night, dancing on somebody, living my best life / I bet you wish that you were by my side / I got tired of you breaking me down / Look at me now."