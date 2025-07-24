or
Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Backless Dress During Wild Birthday Night Out After Making Raunchy Bedroom Confession: Photos

Source: MEGA/@jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez took the plunge in a scandalous look on her 56th birthday.

July 24 2025, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez "danced the night away" to ring in her 56th birthday.

On Thursday, July 24, the pop star celebrated with an elaborate birthday party and surprise song release.

Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez donned a sultry birthday ensemble.

Lopez dazzled in a skintight, floor-length halter dress with an exposed back. A three-tiered cake was wheeled out, complete with sparklers, pink icing and "J.Lo" spelled out on the top two layers. She shook her hips to her brand new track "Birthday" alongside backup dancers and singers from her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour.

Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday while on tour.

In "Birthday," she belts out, "Name on top of the cake, it's my birthday / I'ma make this famous a-- shake, it's my birthday."

The song was on full blast as women danced with champagne bottles. Lopez also held a drink in her hand and whipped her long locks to the upbeat tune.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's Luxury Birthday Suite

Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez celebrated with her backup dancers and singers.

J.Lo's birthday festivities come after a July 23 tour stop in Antalya, Turkey. She reportedly rang in another year in a special "cave" suite, made out of solid stone, at the Regnum Carya resort. The luxe room features a large tub, sliding doors that open to a scenic view of the property and ample areas to sit and unwind. It spans 37,670 square feet and can house up to 14 guests, with eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and six dressing rooms.

She will return to the stage on July 25 with a performance in Warsaw, Poland.

Jennifer Lopez 'Likes It Hard' in the Bedroom

Source: Jennifer Lopez/YouTube

J.Lo released song called 'Birthday.'

The "On the Floor" singer made headlines on Monday, July 21, when she exposed her sexual preferences during a Lucca Summer Festival performance.

"I have to be honest with you, sometimes I get in different moods at night. I don’t know about you, but I do — and sometimes I like it hard," she said, per an outlet. "Other days, I am feeling a little romantic. You put on candles and soft music. On those days, I like it real slow."

The musician continued, "But there’s other days...maybe because it’s a new kind of time for me, maybe because it’s summertime and it’s hot outside, I feel a little more naughty. You ever get that feeling? Where you feel like being naughty? On those days, I like it real fast."

Lopez proceeded to sing one of her new tracks, "Up All Night," which is allegedly about her ex-husband Ben Affleck. She chants, "I’m up all night, dancing on somebody, living my best life / I bet you wish that you were by my side / I got tired of you breaking me down / Look at me now."

