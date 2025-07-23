or
'Naughty' Jennifer Lopez Confesses She 'Likes It Hard' in the Bedroom While Shading Ex Ben Affleck

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and backup dancers
Source: Jennifer Lopez/YouTube

Jennifer Lopez got vulnerable about her sexual activity before throwing subtle shade at Ben Affleck.

July 23 2025, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez gave fans an intimate look at what goes on between the sheets.

During a Lucca Summer Festival performance in Italy on Monday, July 21, the pop star, 55, got real about her sexual preferences.

Source: @thisisjlopeznow/TikTok

Jennifer Lopez is on her Up All Night tour.

"I have to be honest with you, sometimes I get in different moods at night. I don’t know about you, but I do — and sometimes I like it hard," she said, per an outlet. "Other days, I am feeling a little romantic. You put on candles and soft music. On those days, I like it real slow."

The audience reportedly erupted into screams as Lopez laughed.

"But there’s other days...maybe because it’s a new kind of time for me, maybe because it’s summertime and it’s hot outside, I feel a little more naughty," she continued. "You ever get that feeling? Where you feel like being naughty? On those days, I like it real fast."

J.Lo went on to belt out her new track "Up All Night," which is allegedly about her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The lyrics include, "I’m up all night, dancing on somebody, living my best life / I bet you wish that you were by my side / I got tired of you breaking me down / Look at me now."

Jennifer Lopez's New Music

naughty jennifer lopez likes it hard in bedroom shading ex ben affleck
Source: Jennifer Lopez/YouTube

Jennifer Lopez's new song is reportedly about Ben Affleck.

An insider confirmed that the star has now written and recorded a sufficient number of songs to release a new album.

"The material is inspired by what she went through during her relationship with Ben," the source explained. "'Wreckage Of You' was so specifically about Ben, and 'Up All Night' points to where Jennifer is at in her life right now. This is a whole new era for Jennifer and she isn’t going to be holding back."

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Makes Cheeky Comment About Failed Marriages

naughty jennifer lopez likes it hard in bedroom shading ex ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck in 2022.

Earlier this month, the "On the Floor" singer addressed a fan who brought a sign to her Up All Night tour in Europe that read, "J.Lo, marry me?"

"I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times," she quipped, then ran a hand across her throat.

Lopez has been married to four different men: Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony and Affleck. She split from the Accountant actor, her most recent spouse, in February after two years of marriage.

Jennifer Lopez's Sultry Performance in Spain

Source: @jenjlo3/TikTok

Jennifer Lopez stripped down for a sultry concert performance.

Lopez put on a provocative display at the Cook Music Fest in Tenerife, Spain, on Friday, July 18. The musician demonstrated different s-- positions with the help of her male backup dancers, who placed their hands on her body. At one point, she straddled one of the men as she sat on his shoulders.

