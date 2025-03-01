Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck 'Healed' Old Wounds After Their 'Difficult Breakup': They Are 'Incredibly Close'
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck split in 2015, but a new report confirmed they’re in a good place.
“They had a very difficult breakup, but they’ve healed those wounds and are incredibly close,” an insider shared. “It goes beyond co-parenting. They have a deep, meaningful friendship.” The source dished some of their friends “might say they’re closer now than they were when they were married,” with others thinking the exes have “gotten a little too close for comfort.”
The pair — who split after ten years of marriage — were always connected, regardless of where things stood between them, as they share three children together. Recently, they spent a lot of time together, including on Thanksgiving, a summer vacation to Japan and celebrating Affleck’s birthday.
When Affleck married Jennifer Lopez in 2022, the source noted people thought she may “have felt threatened by Ben and Jen’s bond, but she didn’t think anything romantic was going on. Though she saw how they acted around each other, the body language. There was a closeness between Jen and Ben that J.Lo may have felt she could never compete with.”
Garner and John Miller have been an item since 2018, and the insider noted he is “less threatened” by the bond she has with Affleck. Though he “knew what he was getting into,” the source elaborated he “seems to like Ben” and is in his relationship with the Alias actress “for the long haul.”
“Jen will always want to ride to Ben’s rescue, but it stops there,” the insider added. “The ship has sailed as far as the romance returning. They’ve just been through so much together, how can they not be incredibly close and bonded forever?”
On February 1, a source shared a different perspective on where Miller stands when it comes to Garner’s relationship with Affleck, insisting he’s “not thrilled” about how much time they spend with one another.
They went on to note Miller “feels like a third wheel,” finding the growing bond between the exes to be a “bit much” with them spending holidays together.
Affleck and Lopez first dated in the early 2000’s, but called off their engagement in January 2004. They reconciled in 2021, but ended up divorcing in 2024.
As OK! reported, the Good Will Hunting actor is “single and taking life one day at a time,” according to an insider.
