Surprised Jennifer Lopez Freaks Out as Cricket Crawls Up Her Dress Mid-Performance: Watch

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t flinch easily — even when a surprise guest shows up mid-song. On Sunday, August 10, the superstar was kicking off a number during her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour stop in Almaty, Kazakhstan, when a large cricket decided to make an appearance on stage.

As she performed, the bug made its way from her chest up toward her neck. Lopez barely reacted at first, letting it crawl while staying completely composed. But when the tambourine struck, she flicked it off in perfect rhythm and kept going as if nothing had happened.

"It was tickling me," Lopez told the crowd with a smile before jumping right back into the performance.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez stayed cool when a cricket crawled on her mid-performance.

In a video posted by her official fan account, the moment came with a cheeky caption, writing, “Plot twist: @JLo just started rehearsals for Kiss of the Cricket Woman … on stage … in real time. 😂💋🦗.”

The joke played on Lopez’s latest film project, Kiss of the Spider Woman, a new adaptation of the 1993 Broadway classic, in which she stars. In the movie, the brunette beauty takes on the role of Aurora, a glamorous screen siren who appears in and out of the dreams of a political prisoner confined to a harsh South American jail. Aurora appears in elaborate fantasy scenes and haunting musical numbers as two cellmates — a Marxist revolutionary (Diego Luna) and a gay window dresser jailed for “immoral behavior” (Tonatiuh) — form an unexpected bond.

Source: MEGA;@onthejlo/Instagram The singer joked about the moment with fans but kept singing.

In November 2024, the "On The Floor" singer described her experience doing the film as “the most challenging and rewarding role I’ve ever had.” "It’s a dark story, but also one about love and survival — about helping each other through hard times,” she said on the Variety’s "Awards Circuit” podcast. "I think that’s a message we really need right now."

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez serves as a co-producer on 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' alongside ex Ben Affleck.

The movie, which arrives in theaters on October 10, premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in January, where Lopez was visibly emotional during a standing ovation. She also serves as co-producer, alongside ex Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and a dozen others. "I've been waiting for this moment my whole life," she told the audience after the screening.

Source: MEGA The film premiered at Sundance 2025 to a standing ovation.