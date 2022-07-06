Jennifer Lopez Puts Her Infamous Backside On Display: ‘#SummerOfBooty’

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her toned physique and infamous backside in an Instagram reel.

“#SummerOfBooty @JLoBeauty #SomethingIsComing,” simply read the caption of the saucy promotional video on her Instagram Story for the latest collection from the 52-year-old’s namesake brand, JLo Beauty.

The multi-faceted artist showed off her talents and glowing skin in the mash-up video, as she danced in various bathing suits while her cover of Jamaican artist Sasha's original song “Dat Sexy Body” played. The cover song remix featured vocal snippets from Lopez’s “Booty," recorded with Pitbull in 2014.