Jennifer Lopez Puts Her Infamous Backside On Display: ‘#SummerOfBooty’
Jennifer Lopez flaunted her toned physique and infamous backside in an Instagram reel.
“#SummerOfBooty @JLoBeauty #SomethingIsComing,” simply read the caption of the saucy promotional video on her Instagram Story for the latest collection from the 52-year-old’s namesake brand, JLo Beauty.
The multi-faceted artist showed off her talents and glowing skin in the mash-up video, as she danced in various bathing suits while her cover of Jamaican artist Sasha's original song “Dat Sexy Body” played. The cover song remix featured vocal snippets from Lopez’s “Booty," recorded with Pitbull in 2014.
“🔥 This summer is yours 🫶🏻,” read one fan’s comment on the reel, while more chimed in with words of support, “this edit is 🔥🔥🔥 just like everything you do @jlo 👑.”
While excitement for the upcoming JLo Beauty collection was voiced throughout the comment section with fire, hearts and looking eye emojis scattered throughout, most fans couldn’t get past The Wedding Planner actress’s toned bod.
“the sexiest body 4sure 😍,” praised one fan, “U are my inspiration ever ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥.”
Outfits featured in the sultry post gave a nod to the star’s past accomplishments, including lush greenery a la the “Waiting For Tonight” 1999 music video and name plate chain that gave “Jenny From The Block” vibes.
Nostalgia is the theme of this season of life for the Bronx native, as she and fiancé Ben Affleck rekindled their Bennifer couple status and announced their engagement this April. The couple was previously engaged in 2002 but called off the nuptials.
The newly engaged couple is wasting no moment in making up for lost time since their early 2000s split. The mom-of-two was even recently spotted showing her support for her soon-to-be husband's latest project by visiting Affleck on the set of an untitled Nike film that he’s directing.
However, momentum for the celebrity couple’s big day has crawled to a halt, as the two have apparently been butting heads over wedding plan details. While Lopez is envisioning an elaborate event, the Argo star has a smaller, more intimate ceremony in mind.