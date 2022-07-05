Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are busy planning every single detail of their wedding, including who will be the actor's best man on the special day.

“Ben’s best friend Matt Damon will be invited to the wedding, but not in any official role. Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, will be his best man, while the couple’s children from their previous marriages, will also be very involved as well,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

Insiders add that the couple have turned down several muti-million dollar offers for exclusive photographs, demanding almost total privacy and total control.

“Wedding planners and staff will be asked to sign an iron-clad sign confidentiality agreement,” adds an insider. “Matt and other guests will not know where they’re going until a few days before the wedding.”