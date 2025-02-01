Single Jennifer Lopez Was 'Glowing' and in Good Spirits During Sundance Party: 'She Didn’t Stop Dancing'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce on January 6, but the singer refused to let the situation put a damper on her time at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
According to a source, the mom-of-two was the life of the party when she swung by the Sunday, January 26, TAO bash.
"Guests would not stop talking about how amazing she looked," a source told a magazine, adding that Lopez, 55, was "glowing."
"She didn’t stop dancing and looked like she was having the best time, laughing, and smiling," the insider continued. "She danced with Jon Hamm and Niecy Nash who were also in the VIP area."
The source revealed the "Waiting for Tonight" crooner encouraged DJ Chase B to "sneak in a J.Lo song every now and again," and once "Jenny on the Block" began playing, "she decided to get up on stage and go behind the DJ booth to sing along and do a little surprise performance."
"The crowd went wild, and her energy was felt all over," raved the source.
The Shades of Blue alum was at the film festival for the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere.
At a screening, the star gushed of her role in the upcoming musical drama, "I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life."
"The reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and [West Side Story] would come on once a year. I was mesmerized and was like, ‘That’s what I want to do,’" she spilled. "This is the first time I actually got to do it."
Though the movie was produced by Affleck's Artists Equity company, he wasn't at the event.
As OK! reported, the singer-actress filed for divorce in August 2024, but since they didn't have a prenup, it took several months to finalize the split.
Though the exes have a long history together — they first got engaged in the early 2000s but called it off before rekindling things in 2021 — a source insisted Lopez isn't interested in ever reconciling again.
"The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end," the source said. "She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter."
In late December 2024, Lopez was seen chatting with Kevin Costner, 70, though the two didn't show any PDA.
However, the Yellowstone star is also single, having finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in February 2024.
"Timing is everything, so there’s certainly a chance these two could make a go of it," an insider said of the actor and Lopez possibly getting together romantically.
In Touch Weekly reported on Lopez's outing at Sundance.