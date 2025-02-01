Single Jennifer Lopez Was 'Glowing' and in Good Spirits During Sundance Party: 'She Didn’t Stop Dancing'

The Shades of Blue alum was at the film festival for the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere.

At a screening, the star gushed of her role in the upcoming musical drama, "I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life."

"The reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and [West Side Story] would come on once a year. I was mesmerized and was like, ‘That’s what I want to do,’" she spilled. "This is the first time I actually got to do it."