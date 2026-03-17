Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in Tiny Mini Dress and Sky-High Stilettos After Confessing She's Finally in 'Control' After Ben Affleck Split: Photos
March 17 2026, Published 6:58 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez has her divorce from Ben Affleck in her rearview mirror, showing off her famous curves in a mini dress and sky-high stiletto heels.
The "Jenny From the Block" singer, 56, rocked a dangerously short nude dress that showed off her toned legs, pairing the racy look with matching pointy-toe heels in photos posted via Instagram on Monday, March 16.
Jennifer Lopez Rocked Tiny Nude Mini Dress
"When the show ends but the music keeps going… #SaveMeTonight," the New York native captioned the sultry shots.
Lopez wore her signature honey-blonde hair in loose waves, going full glam with a pink smoky eye look and dramatic red lip.
Fans Applauded Jennifer Lopez's 'Happy Era'
"Happy Era Mode Activated 🔥🔥," one fan said in the comments section, while a second admirer added, "Gorgeous Goddess in her happy era 😍."
"THAT @jlo GLOW ✨🤩💕 such an amazing queen legs 🥰," a third added.
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Jennifer Lopez Feels 'Free' After Ben Affleck Divorce
The skin-baring photos came nearly one week after Lopez opened up about the freedom she found since finalizing her divorce from her Gigli costar, 53, in January 2025.
"I'm in my happy era," Lopez told Nightline host Juju Yang on March 11. “I think, for the first time in my life, I feel like I’m free; I’m on my own. And it feels really good."
Jennifer Lopez Addressed Her Current Relationship Status
The "I'm Real" singer admitted that her "whole f------ world exploded" when her marriage to Affleck ended, forcing her to take "a year off work" to properly heal from the heartbreak.
“I canceled tours and just decided to be home and sit in what had happened without running away from it through work, through another person, through anything – just sit," she recalled. “I needed to be home with my kids, and that was the priority at that time. I just got to the point where I was like, ‘What is going on with you?’ Because I couldn’t blame anybody else, because I don’t think that’s where the lesson is. And so I really wanted to figure myself out.”
Lopez addressed her current relationship status, confirming she wasn't currently seeing anyone for the first time since her early 20s.
“It’s so nice right now. I’m so happy. It’s the best. I just feel really good right now," she added. "And that was the scary thing for me when I was younger. Like, I didn’t know if I could do that. I was always afraid to do that.”