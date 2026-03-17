Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in Tiny Mini Dress and Sky-High Stilettos After Confessing She's Finally in 'Control' After Ben Affleck Split: Photos

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Jennifer Lopez has her divorce from Ben Affleck in her rearview mirror, showing off her famous curves in a mini dress and sky-high stiletto heels. The "Jenny From the Block" singer, 56, rocked a dangerously short nude dress that showed off her toned legs, pairing the racy look with matching pointy-toe heels in photos posted via Instagram on Monday, March 16.

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Jennifer Lopez Rocked Tiny Nude Mini Dress

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned legs in a nude mini dress.

"When the show ends but the music keeps going… #SaveMeTonight," the New York native captioned the sultry shots. Lopez wore her signature honey-blonde hair in loose waves, going full glam with a pink smoky eye look and dramatic red lip.

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Fans Applauded Jennifer Lopez's 'Happy Era'

Source: @jlo/Instagram Fans noted that Jennifer Lopez was glowing in the comments section.

"Happy Era Mode Activated 🔥🔥," one fan said in the comments section, while a second admirer added, "Gorgeous Goddess in her happy era 😍." "THAT @jlo GLOW ✨🤩💕 such an amazing queen legs 🥰," a third added.

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Jennifer Lopez Feels 'Free' After Ben Affleck Divorce

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez said she feels 'free' to be on her own for the 'first time' in her life.

The skin-baring photos came nearly one week after Lopez opened up about the freedom she found since finalizing her divorce from her Gigli costar, 53, in January 2025. "I'm in my happy era," Lopez told Nightline host Juju Yang on March 11. “I think, for the first time in my life, I feel like I’m free; I’m on my own. And it feels really good."

Jennifer Lopez Addressed Her Current Relationship Status

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez confessed that she took a 'year off work' to heal from her divorce from Ben Affleck.