Jennifer Lopez Is Telling Friends 'She’ll Never Give Up on Love' After 4 Failed Marriages: 'She Just Hasn’t Met Her Forever Man Yet'

The "Let's Get Loud" artist may be open to finding love again, but it doesn't mean she's not nervous to do so.

"It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate," she told comedian Nikki Glaser of being a single woman. "But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."

J.Lo realized she does not have to be dependent on a man to be happy and is finding peace in solitude for the time being.

"Somebody who truly loves you will help you heal those parts of yourself. That’s what I’ve learned about love, that it is a secure thing," she explained. "You make me feel safe, and when I fall short of the glory, you understand me and you help me to grow to be better, because you have your boundaries and I have my boundaries. And I go, 'Here’s where you’re falling short for me and here’s where I’m falling short for you.' And so, we get better at those things together."