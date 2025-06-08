or
Jennifer Lopez Is Telling Friends 'She’ll Never Give Up on Love' After 4 Failed Marriages: 'She Just Hasn’t Met Her Forever Man Yet'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez isn't done searching for her perfect man after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck in January.

By:

June 8 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez isn't giving up on love just yet despite enduring four divorces.

The "On the Floor" singer, 55, has her sights set on finding a new man just five months after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Does Jennifer Lopez Plan to Get Married Again?

jennifer lopez telling friends never give up love failed marriages
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez will 'never give up on love,' said a source.

"Jennifer is confiding in friends that she’ll never give up on love," an insider shared with an outlet. "Even after all the heartache she’s been through, she truly seems to believe she just hasn’t met her forever man yet."

In fact, her inner circle is "convinced she’ll tie the knot again."

"She’s a hopeless romantic with a huge heart. J.Lo’s pals say she is convinced that her Mr. Right is out there!" the source continued.

Who Is Jennifer Lopez Dating Now?

jennifer lopez telling friends never give up love failed marriages
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez may get married again in the future.

Following her January separation from Affleck after three years of marriage, the musician was rumored to be flirting with her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein. The duo was spotted getting cozy on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie.

"They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," a second insider shared with a different publication. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."

jennifer lopez telling friends never give up love failed marriages
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in January.

Although her previous marriage "left her confidence pretty shot," she is "much happier now."

"Everyone has noticed the change. There’s a new carefree energy about her," the source continued, noting she and Goldstein have "obvious chemistry."

Lopez was also romantically linked to Kevin Costner after they went shopping together at Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colo., in December 2024. However, they showed no signs of PDA and never confirmed their romance.

Prior to Affleck, the singer was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.

Jennifer Lopez's Current Relationship Status

jennifer lopez telling friends never give up love failed marriages
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has been married four times.

The "Let's Get Loud" artist may be open to finding love again, but it doesn't mean she's not nervous to do so.

"It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate," she told comedian Nikki Glaser of being a single woman. "But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."

J.Lo realized she does not have to be dependent on a man to be happy and is finding peace in solitude for the time being.

"Somebody who truly loves you will help you heal those parts of yourself. That’s what I’ve learned about love, that it is a secure thing," she explained. "You make me feel safe, and when I fall short of the glory, you understand me and you help me to grow to be better, because you have your boundaries and I have my boundaries. And I go, 'Here’s where you’re falling short for me and here’s where I’m falling short for you.' And so, we get better at those things together."

