Jennifer Lopez, 56, Shows Off Her Toned Midsection in Bold 2-Piece Set While Walking the Streets of Italy: Photos

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Jennifer Lopez is once again proving that age is just a number! The New York native gave fans another glimpse into her luxury European summer vacation on July 15 while out in Sicily.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez flaunted her figure in a 2-piece set while on vacation.

Lopez looked phenomenal in a matching 2-piece Dolce & Gabbana outfit that retails for about £1,730, complete with a tiny bra top and capri pants. Fitting right into the Italian aesthetic, the set was covered in the fashion house's signature Sicilian tile pattern, accessorized with simple gold flip-flops and a small white handbag. She finished off the look with a casual high ponytail and black sunglasses.

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A Dolce & Gabbana Summer

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez has been seen wearing Dolce & Gabbana multiple times on her vacation.

Also this week, Lopez shared a series of sultry selfies to her Instagram, as she posed in a chic white outfit, also designed by Dolce & Gabbana. She looked effortless in the busty selfies, wearing a scalloped white dress with a low-cut neckline and a matching white lace headscarf, which she paired with another pair of black sunglasses and diamond stud earrings. The "On the Floor" singer is in Taormina for the exclusive Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show this past Tuesday, July 14, where she made a statement wearing a custom piece.

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Source: MEGA She attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show this week.

She wowed in a strapless gown covered from head-to-toe in colorful gems. The look consisted of a form-fitting dress pulled from D&G's Alta Moda Roma 2025 line, fully hand-finished with the sequin and rhinestone detailing. Lopez layered a gold cape over the dress, and finished off the look with a small handbag, matching heels and a statement gold necklace and earrings. She sat in the front-row seat for the show alongside fellow celebrities, as almost 100 models made their way down the runway. "Dolce & Glow ✨," the mother of two wrote alongside the photos she shared to her Instagram.

Keeping the Celebration Going

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 57th birthday on July 24.