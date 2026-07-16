Jennifer Lopez, 56, Shows Off Her Toned Midsection in Bold 2-Piece Set While Walking the Streets of Italy: Photos
July 16 2026, Published 3:06 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez is once again proving that age is just a number!
The New York native gave fans another glimpse into her luxury European summer vacation on July 15 while out in Sicily.
Lopez looked phenomenal in a matching 2-piece Dolce & Gabbana outfit that retails for about £1,730, complete with a tiny bra top and capri pants.
Fitting right into the Italian aesthetic, the set was covered in the fashion house's signature Sicilian tile pattern, accessorized with simple gold flip-flops and a small white handbag. She finished off the look with a casual high ponytail and black sunglasses.
A Dolce & Gabbana Summer
Also this week, Lopez shared a series of sultry selfies to her Instagram, as she posed in a chic white outfit, also designed by Dolce & Gabbana.
She looked effortless in the busty selfies, wearing a scalloped white dress with a low-cut neckline and a matching white lace headscarf, which she paired with another pair of black sunglasses and diamond stud earrings.
The "On the Floor" singer is in Taormina for the exclusive Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show this past Tuesday, July 14, where she made a statement wearing a custom piece.
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She wowed in a strapless gown covered from head-to-toe in colorful gems. The look consisted of a form-fitting dress pulled from D&G's Alta Moda Roma 2025 line, fully hand-finished with the sequin and rhinestone detailing.
Lopez layered a gold cape over the dress, and finished off the look with a small handbag, matching heels and a statement gold necklace and earrings. She sat in the front-row seat for the show alongside fellow celebrities, as almost 100 models made their way down the runway.
"Dolce & Glow ✨," the mother of two wrote alongside the photos she shared to her Instagram.
Keeping the Celebration Going
Lopez was joined by her sister Lynda Lopez on the trip that doubles as an early celebration ahead of Jennifer's 57th birthday on July 24.
Before their appearances in Italy, the lookalike duo stepped out in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. Both looked stunning in low-cut floor-length gowns as they attended the Celia Kritharioti and Zuhair Murad Fall 2026 Couture show.
Showing off plenty of cleavage and covered in sequins, the pair looked happy to be together while they smiled for the camera.
Telling Howard Stern in 2025, “I have a very small circle,” before adding that sisters Lynda and Leslie Ann Lopez are her “best friends.”