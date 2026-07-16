or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoPHOTOS

Jennifer Lopez, 56, Shows Off Her Toned Midsection in Bold 2-Piece Set While Walking the Streets of Italy: Photos

Image of Jennifer Lopez wowed in recent photos from her Italian vacation.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez wowed in recent photos from her Italian vacation.

July 16 2026, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez is once again proving that age is just a number!

The New York native gave fans another glimpse into her luxury European summer vacation on July 15 while out in Sicily.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jennifer Lopez flaunted her figure in a 2-piece set while on vacation.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her figure in a 2-piece set while on vacation.

Lopez looked phenomenal in a matching 2-piece Dolce & Gabbana outfit that retails for about £1,730, complete with a tiny bra top and capri pants.

Fitting right into the Italian aesthetic, the set was covered in the fashion house's signature Sicilian tile pattern, accessorized with simple gold flip-flops and a small white handbag. She finished off the look with a casual high ponytail and black sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

A Dolce & Gabbana Summer

Image of Jennifer Lopez has been seen wearing Dolce & Gabbana multiple times on her vacation.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has been seen wearing Dolce & Gabbana multiple times on her vacation.

Also this week, Lopez shared a series of sultry selfies to her Instagram, as she posed in a chic white outfit, also designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

She looked effortless in the busty selfies, wearing a scalloped white dress with a low-cut neckline and a matching white lace headscarf, which she paired with another pair of black sunglasses and diamond stud earrings.

The "On the Floor" singer is in Taormina for the exclusive Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show this past Tuesday, July 14, where she made a statement wearing a custom piece.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of She attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show this week.
Source: MEGA

She attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show this week.

She wowed in a strapless gown covered from head-to-toe in colorful gems. The look consisted of a form-fitting dress pulled from D&G's Alta Moda Roma 2025 line, fully hand-finished with the sequin and rhinestone detailing.

Lopez layered a gold cape over the dress, and finished off the look with a small handbag, matching heels and a statement gold necklace and earrings. She sat in the front-row seat for the show alongside fellow celebrities, as almost 100 models made their way down the runway.

"Dolce & Glow ✨," the mother of two wrote alongside the photos she shared to her Instagram.

Keeping the Celebration Going

Image of Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 57th birthday on July 24.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 57th birthday on July 24.

Lopez was joined by her sister Lynda Lopez on the trip that doubles as an early celebration ahead of Jennifer's 57th birthday on July 24.

Before their appearances in Italy, the lookalike duo stepped out in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. Both looked stunning in low-cut floor-length gowns as they attended the Celia Kritharioti and Zuhair Murad Fall 2026 Couture show.

Showing off plenty of cleavage and covered in sequins, the pair looked happy to be together while they smiled for the camera.

Telling Howard Stern in 2025, “I have a very small circle,” before adding that sisters Lynda and Leslie Ann Lopez are her “best friends.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.