Jennifer Lopez Sparks Buzz With Bikini Scene in 'Office Romance'
July 11 2026, Published 8:33 p.m. ET
In a recent scene from her film Office Romance, Jennifer Lopez risks a wardrobe malfunction while showcasing her stunning figure in a brown string bikini.
The 56-year-old actress plays Jackie Cruz, an airline CEO and pilot, who shares romantic moments with costar Brett Goldstein, portraying Daniel Blanchflower, her company’s new in-house lawyer.
While filming on the beach, Lopez was seen retying her bikini bottom and brushing sand off herself, humorously exclaiming, “My god, I have so much sand in my b---!”
Her playful demeanor highlights the lighthearted nature of the film.
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Reports indicate that Lopez and Goldstein share a strong chemistry, both on-screen and off. An insider revealed to Page Six that the duo kept things professional during the filming process but flirted occasionally.
“They tried to keep things low-key during the months while filming but flirted here and there on set,” the source stated.
Observers noted their cozy interactions at the wrap party, suggesting a deeper connection.
Beyond the set, Lopez and Goldstein have been spotted together, including a recent outing to the Broadway show Oh, Mary! in New York City.
Lopez praised their chemistry during an interview at the 2026 Netflix Upfront event, saying, “It just grew as we did the film together.”
She expressed surprise at Goldstein’s charm and intelligence, describing him as “kind, gentle but also very smart.”
Despite the growing buzz about their relationship, Lopez has denied any romantic involvement with Goldstein. During an appearance on the Today show, she commented on how rumors often swirl around her costars.
“There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person,” she explained.
When asked directly if she was dating Goldstein, Lopez firmly stated, “Not dating.”