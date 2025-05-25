Jennifer Lopez's Filtered Selfie Goes Viral After Suffering Nasty Cut on Her Nose: Photo

While rehearsing for the 2025 American Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez, 55, suffered a nasty cut on her nose, leading the global superstar to be stitched up by facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason B. Diamond.

Though her injury occurred in mid-May, Lopez’s nose is still healing, prompting the singer to use a filter for a selfie she posted to her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 24.

Known for her timeless beauty, Lopez likely used the filter to hide the scab, which was still visible despite the enhancements and her face full of makeup.