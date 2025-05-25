Jennifer Lopez's Filtered Selfie Goes Viral After Suffering Nasty Cut on Her Nose: Photo
While rehearsing for the 2025 American Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez, 55, suffered a nasty cut on her nose, leading the global superstar to be stitched up by facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason B. Diamond.
Though her injury occurred in mid-May, Lopez’s nose is still healing, prompting the singer to use a filter for a selfie she posted to her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 24.
Known for her timeless beauty, Lopez likely used the filter to hide the scab, which was still visible despite the enhancements and her face full of makeup.
Jenner Lopez 'Hurt' Her Nose During AMA Rehersals
After her injury, the multi-talented artist explained to a news outlet what happened, saying she wasn’t the only person to suffer an ailment during the AMA rehearsals.
“I hurt my nose. I hit it in rehearsal, and I had to get stitches,” she said. “It was fine. A few of us have gotten hurt in rehearsals. We’re doing a very high-energy athletic number, so it's, I guess, bound to happen.”
Not only will Lopez be performing at the AMAs on Monday, May 26, but she will also be hosting the acclaimed event.
Execs 'Thrilled' to Have Jennifer Lopez Host 2025 AMAs
Jay Penske, the CEO of Dick Clark Productions, said in a press release that he was “thrilled to welcome” the artist back to host the awards show.
“Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show,” Penske added. “We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick-off celebration of summer.”
After it was announced she’d be hosting the AMAs, Lopez opened up in an interview about how happy she was to be able to encourage other artists during the event.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I’m always [there] as a fan. I love artists and getting to know them and being around them and just celebrating the different things that everybody does,” she shared. “I really am a believer in lifting other people up and celebrating great work, so I’m very excited to do that too this year.”
She also revealed who she was most excited to see perform at the upcoming award show, saying that although she wants “to see all of them,” she’s looking forward to witnessing Janet Jackson on stage.
Jennifer Lopez Excited to Watch Janet Jackson Perform at AMAs
“Obviously I’m a huge Janet fan,” Lopez said. “I’m excited to see Janet. I haven’t seen her in years, and I’m glad that she’s being celebrated, too.”
OK! previously reported on Lopez’s relationship with Jackson, which has lasted over 30 years.
The “Jenny from the Block” singer heavily leaned on Jackson over the last five years, with a source noting, “She’s had a guardian angel in the form of Janet cheering her on and even providing some valuable support at key moments.”