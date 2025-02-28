Ben Affleck 'Does Want to Find a Lasting Love' After Jennifer Lopez Divorce: 'He's Being More Cautious About Who He Chooses'

"Ben isn’t rushing into any serious relationship at this stage of his life, but he hasn’t ruled out dating," a source recently spilled to a news publication about Affleck, claiming he's currently surrounding himself with members of the sober community.

"His new friends, since getting sober, include a lot of AA and Al-anon members," the insider explained. "So, while not everyone is sober, the women he’s meeting know more about navigating a relationship with a member of the sober community. He’s met some very accomplished women through the 12-step program, and as far as I know, no one he’s serious about."