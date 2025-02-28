Ben Affleck 'Does Want to Find a Lasting Love' After Jennifer Lopez Divorce: 'He's Being More Cautious About Who He Chooses'
Ben Affleck hasn't completely sworn off romance after his failed marriage to Jennifer Lopez.
The Gone Girl actor is reportedly open to exploring chemistry with someone new roughly six months after the "On the Floor" singer filed for divorce in August 2024.
"Ben isn’t rushing into any serious relationship at this stage of his life, but he hasn’t ruled out dating," a source recently spilled to a news publication about Affleck, claiming he's currently surrounding himself with members of the sober community.
"His new friends, since getting sober, include a lot of AA and Al-anon members," the insider explained. "So, while not everyone is sober, the women he’s meeting know more about navigating a relationship with a member of the sober community. He’s met some very accomplished women through the 12-step program, and as far as I know, no one he’s serious about."
Essentially, Affleck "doesn’t want to date a woman with no clue about addiction," the confidante shared, mentioning how the Good Will Hunting star's ex-wife Jennifer Garner has done a great job educating herself on how to approach situations involving those who struggle with substance abuse.
"A perfect example is his ex Garner who is now well aware of how alcoholics operate, and she understands him better than anyone," the source said of the 13 Going on 30 actress — with whom Affleck shares his three kids, Violet, 19, Fin (born Seraphina), 16, and Samuel, 12.
The insider concluded: "Ben does want to find a lasting love, he’s just being more cautious about who he chooses."
While Affleck might be a boyfriend or husband again someday, he's also making himself a priority.
In December 2024, a source told Page Six the Air actor was "focused on numerous projects he’s working on and still adjusting to the single life."
At the time, the insider said Affleck had "no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment."
"Even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at," the confidante admitted. "Ben is taking this time to focus on himself, his kids and his career."
Meanwhile, Lopez has been single since ending her and Affleck's marriage — though she briefly sparked romance rumors with Kevin Costner after they were seen meeting for a drink in Aspen, Colo., at the end of last year.
While Lopez and Costner don't seem to be an actual item, a third source informed Star, "Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s looking for in her next man."
"He’s incredibly successful and commands a huge amount of respect in the industry," the insider added.
