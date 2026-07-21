Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Off New Hair Transformation Ahead of '9-1-1' Season 10

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Jennifer Love Hewitt is ready to take on 9-1-1 Season 10 with a brand-new hair transformation. The 47-year-old actress recently debuted her new look in an Instagram post, where she could be seen smiling and sporting blonde locks. The actress flipped her fresh style in the video before ending it by making a heart sign with her hands. "Season 10 hair ready! Let’s go!" Hewitt captioned the post. She also tagged Nine Zero One salon hairstylists, Nikki Lee, Taryn Houston and more in the post.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @jenniferlovehewitt/Instagram Jennifer Love Hewitt showed off her blonde hair ahead of '9-1-1' Season 10.

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Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Set to Return to '9-1-1' With New Hair

Source: @jenniferlovehewitt/Instagram Jennifer Love Hewitt plays the character of Maddie in '9-1-1.'

Hewitt plays Maddie in the hit series, where her character works as an emergency dispatcher. She is also the younger sister of the firefighter Evan 'Buck' Buckley, played by British actor Oliver Stark. She joined the show in the second season, when it was still airing on Fox. The series' move to ABC during its seventh season did not affect her role, and she remains a regular cast member on the acclaimed series.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Love Hewitt's character, Maddie, is married to Kenneth Choi's character, Chimney, in '9-1-1.'

Her character also married firefighter Howie 'Chimney' Han, played by Kenneth Choi, in Season 7, Episode 6, titled "There Goes the Groom." The couple shares two children, Jee-Yun Buckley Han and Robert Nash Han. Robert was named after Bobby Nash, the former captain of 118, played by Peter Krause. Howie later took over his position after he died at the end of Season 8.

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Bobby Nash's Death in '9-1-1' Remains a Bitter Pill to Swallow for Fans

Source: MEGA Peter Krause' character, Bobby Nash's death in '9-1-1' shocked fans.

Krause departed 9-1-1 at the end of Season 8 after starring in the series since its pilot episode, which aired in 2018. His character, Bobby, had a difficult past, which included a battle with drug addiction. Over the years, he had become a fan-favorite character. As such, his heroic death in a chemical lab explosion hit the audience hard. However, 9-1-1's co-creator Tim Minear told TVLine that he did not regret killing off the character. "This was entirely a creative decision on my part, really. I've been thinking about it for a while," he said.

Source: MEGA '9-1-1' creator Tim Minear said he hinted at Bobby Nash's death in the show for a while before it happened.