12 Couples Who Renewed Their Vows: From Bruce Willis and Emma Heming to Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
In 2017, Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, renewed their vows at St. Patrick's Cathedral five years after their wedding in Long Island, N.Y.
"I see what I have and I'm very lucky. We're getting remarried on Friday," Alec told E! News days before the ceremony.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who wed in 2008, renewed their vows twice. The first happened during a family vacation to Corsica in 2014, while the second and latest celebration was in 2018 to make their 10th anniversary.
The A-list couple shared a sneak peek of the latter event during one of her On the Run II stops in the U.K.
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
On Bruce Willis and Emma Heming's 10th wedding anniversary, the pair decided to renew their vows at the same place they got married.
"Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime," Heming wrote alongside a video of the ceremony. "And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to."
The renewal of vows came after the Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia following his initial aphasia diagnosis.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend married in 2013 at Villa Pizzo in Lake Como. Ten years later, the couple came back to renew their vows.
"It was very romantic," a source told People. "They arrived by boat. It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together."
They exchanged "I do's" again two days after their anniversary.
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Kris Jenner officiated Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's vow renewals in January 2023 during the latter's 50th birthday.
The official YouTube channel of The Ellen DeGeneres Show uploaded a video of the surprise wedding anniversary celebration, showing de Rossi wearing her wedding dress again.
"These two are couples goals and continue to amaze me with how cute they are together, a match made in heaven," Jenner noted. "Two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with."
Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner
Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner secretly renewed their vows in Curaçao at the Santa Barbara Beach and Golf Resort in April 2019, five years after their wedding in March 2014.
"It was a perfect getaway, and even more special than our first vow renewal," Hehner told People. "This time it was just us — Doug and Jamie (with Henley on our mind!) — mommy and daddy, husband and wife. It was epic and perfect!"
Otis added they kept the ceremony a secret from everyone because they wanted a private, intimate experience after being on reality TV.
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg celebrated their seventh anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony in their backyard.
Wahlberg showed his followers some of the photos taken at the event while expressing his love for his wife.
"You are my soul mate in every way. My heart is overflowing with gratitude, appreciation and unconditional love, for you. I love you Lady," he captioned the post.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
After going through ups and downs, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake renewed their vows on the 10th anniversary of their marriage — though they almost canceled it.
"It was very intimate. It was very small, a couple of our friends, and we literally barely put this thing together," she shared during her appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna. "We almost canceled it. We thought, 'This is silly, are we going to feel goofy doing this?' And actually it was so moving. I felt like, 'Wow, we're going to keep doing this. Look at us!' It felt really nice."
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Before divorcing, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West renewed their vows on their fifth anniversary in 2019. They held the ceremony after the birth of their fourth child, Psalm West.
The Yeezy founder has since moved on with Bianca Censori.
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith
In April 2022, Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith took their fans to their renewal of vows in Las Vegas by uploading photos and videos of their romantic moment on Instagram.
"This weekend means the world to me. Everything that it's about, everything that it is, and the fact that I get to do it with you," Smith said in the video. "I love you forever and always. A million times, a million years, I always choose you."
They share three kids: Isabella Rose, Roman Alexander-Raj and Shaffer Chimere Jr.
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne's affair with a hairdresser became a life-changing moment for him. When Sharon Osbourne learned about his infidelity, she decided to call it quits with him and almost took her life afterward. A few months later, the couple decided to reconcile and renew their vows in Las Vegas.
"For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning," the Black Sabbath rocker told Hello! Magazine.
Stephen and Ayesha Curry
Stephen and Ayesha Curry's eldest daughter, Riley, officiated their renewal of vows ceremony in September 2021 to mark the parents' 10th wedding anniversary.
The duo met in high school and tied the knot in July 2011.