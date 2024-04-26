12 Couples Who Renewed Their Vows: From Bruce Willis and Emma Heming to Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

On Bruce Willis and Emma Heming's 10th wedding anniversary, the pair decided to renew their vows at the same place they got married.

"Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime," Heming wrote alongside a video of the ceremony. "And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to."

The renewal of vows came after the Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia following his initial aphasia diagnosis.