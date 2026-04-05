Jenny McCarthy Admits She and Husband Donnie Wahlberg 'Surrendered' to God: 'We're Just Trusting the Path'

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Jenny McCarthy is believing in the power of prayer. The Scream 3 alum, 53, appeared on a new episode of Maria Menounos' "Heal Squad" podcast where she confessed she and husband Donnie Wahlberg became more religious in recent years.

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Jenny McCarthy's Faith Became Stronger in Recent Years

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Actress Jenny McCarthy Reveals She & Husband Donnie Wahlberg Have Given Their Lives to Christ



“We’ve surrendered. We really have given our life to the Lord and are just trusting the path, and honoring what we're here to do through him.” pic.twitter.com/rS68EOCqD4 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 5, 2026 Source: @dom_lucre/X Jenny McCarthy got candid about her faith recently.

McCarthy explained that whenever she's had a hard week, she gets down on her knees and prays to the Lord above. "I'll put on my Christian playlist and it's the best medicine you could ever take. If you're depressed or have nowhere to turn, I would invite anyone to turn to towards faith," she went on.

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Source: @dom_lucre/X 'Prayer for me has done such wonders,' the actress said.

"It's done miraculous things in my life," the former Playboy cover model said. McCarthy added she would giver herself "Jesus time-outs" whenever she has anxiety. "Prayer for me has done such wonders," she dished, adding she was raised Irish Catholic and attended Catholic school in her youth. However, she now considers herself "more Christian" and is merely just a "follower of Christ."

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Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy Love to Watch 'The Chosen'

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg married in 2014.

“We’ve surrendered. We really have given our life to the Lord and are just trusting the path, and honoring what we're here to do through him," the Singled Out host then noted about her and Wahlberg's commitment to faith. McCarthy and the Blue Bloods actor, 56, further discussed spirituality with Fox News at the 2026 iHeartRadio Awards last month. The couple — who married in 2014 — love to watch the biblical drama The Chosen during nights in together."Date night for us though typically looks like... we make a big plan, we're about to get ready, and then we say, 'Ah, let's stay in and watch The Chosen," Wahlberg dished.

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy and her husband spend date nights watching 'The Chosen.'