Jenny McCarthy Admits She and Husband Donnie Wahlberg 'Surrendered' to God: 'We're Just Trusting the Path'
April 5 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Jenny McCarthy is believing in the power of prayer.
The Scream 3 alum, 53, appeared on a new episode of Maria Menounos' "Heal Squad" podcast where she confessed she and husband Donnie Wahlberg became more religious in recent years.
Jenny McCarthy's Faith Became Stronger in Recent Years
McCarthy explained that whenever she's had a hard week, she gets down on her knees and prays to the Lord above.
"I'll put on my Christian playlist and it's the best medicine you could ever take. If you're depressed or have nowhere to turn, I would invite anyone to turn to towards faith," she went on.
"It's done miraculous things in my life," the former Playboy cover model said. McCarthy added she would giver herself "Jesus time-outs" whenever she has anxiety.
"Prayer for me has done such wonders," she dished, adding she was raised Irish Catholic and attended Catholic school in her youth.
However, she now considers herself "more Christian" and is merely just a "follower of Christ."
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Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy Love to Watch 'The Chosen'
“We’ve surrendered. We really have given our life to the Lord and are just trusting the path, and honoring what we're here to do through him," the Singled Out host then noted about her and Wahlberg's commitment to faith.
McCarthy and the Blue Bloods actor, 56, further discussed spirituality with Fox News at the 2026 iHeartRadio Awards last month.
The couple — who married in 2014 — love to watch the biblical drama The Chosen during nights in together."Date night for us though typically looks like... we make a big plan, we're about to get ready, and then we say, 'Ah, let's stay in and watch The Chosen," Wahlberg dished.
"And then we watch The Chosen. That's kind of like date nights nowadays," he quipped. "Yeah, yeah, yeah. It's definitely takeout and sitting back," McCarthy chimed in.
The loved-up pair also enjoy spending night outs at big Hollywood events such as the iHeartRadio Awards. "Well, date night... this is a fun night for us! You know what I mean? I said to Donnie, the fact that we've got some 50-year-olds in the house still being asked to present is not too shabby!" she went on.
"You know what I mean? Back in my days of MTV, I was a little 20-something going like, 'Oh my god!' Now I'm in my 50s going, 'OK, we're still here, we're presenting, you're still a rock star,'" the John Tucker Must Die actress joked.