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Donnie Wahlberg Confesses He Felt 'Broken' and 'Empty' in His Career Before 'Committing My Life to Jesus'

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Source: @GeorgeJanko/ YouTube

Donnie Wahlberg grew up in an Irish-Catholic household.

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April 26 2026, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

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Donnie Wahlberg's Catholic roots are still running deep within him.

The Blue Bloods actor, 56, revealed in a candid interview with podcaster George Janko about how his faith has become stronger in recent years.

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Donnie Wahlberg Grew Up Catholic

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Source: @GeorgeJanko/ YouTube

Donnie Wahlberg opened up about his faith.

People in this industry are broken. I’m realizing that in this last year,” he said. “I’m broken, too.”

“I’ve been on and off like really wanting to commit my life to Jesus,” Wahlberg noted. “And then I would do it…but I didn’t have the resources.”

The Saw star is the older brother of actor Mark Wahlberg and the two grew up in an Irish-Catholic household in Boston, Mass.

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Donnie Wahlberg and Wife Jenny McCarthy Pray Together

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Source: MEGA

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy pray together often.

Wahlberg added he and his wife Jenny McCarthy often pray and do Bible study together to help stay spiritual.

“I have a wonderful wife, wonderful kids. I have everything,” Wahlberg said. “So, as I am testifying right now, I don’t have a story of having everything and losing it. I don’t have a story of being a drug addict and recovering. And God bless all those people who find their way.”

“Everything to the outside, to everyone, looks perfect and I was empty,” he said. “I was empty without Him and I was existing without Him and trying to glorify him at times.”

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Source: @GeorgeJanko/ YouTube

The 'Blue Bloods' actor felt 'empty' before welcoming Jesus into his life.

He admitted he didn't feel a "deep connection to God" when he was younger, however, his faith became more intense over time.

Wahlberg admitted he had an epiphany in June 2025 when he was working on the New Kids on the Block Las Vegas show. He opened up to McCarthy, 53, at the time and felt like something was "missing in his life."

"I told her 'I have to connect with Jesus. I have to give my life to him now.' She responded: 'Of course.'"

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image of donnie walhberg and Jenny mccarthy
Source: MEGA

Donnie Walhberg and Jenny McCarthy married in 2014.

“Once I could talk to my wife about it, I knew there was no turning back,” the '90s boy bander added.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more from her,” he said. “And I’m still lonely. And it’s Jesus. It’s Him. It’s me letting Him in all the way. Like, being renewed in Him and fully surrendering. I couldn’t do it. And I thought I was.”

Walhberg then pondered the great mystery of life — heaven. "Why am I going to heaven? I pray that I am. I hope that I am. But I would only say because Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior, and it’s by his grace," he said.

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Jenny McCarthy Also Opened About Her Faith Recently

image of Jenny McCarthy
Source: @DOM_LUCRE/X

Jenny McCarthy spoke to Maria Menounos recently about her spirituality.

The Scream 3 actress also got candid about her relationship with God earlier this month, saying she loves to put on her Christian music playlist whenever she feels depressed.

"Prayer for me has done such wonders," she dished on an episode of Maria Menounos' "Heal Squad" podcast, adding she and her husband "surrendered" to Christ.

"We really have given our life to the Lord and are just trusting the path, and honoring what we're here to do through Him," she said.

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