Jenny McCarthy Reveals Mystery Illness That Made Her 'Life a Living H----'

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Jenny McCarthy is opening up about a terrifying health battle — and how it completely turned her life upside down. In a sneak peek from Maria Menounos’ “Heal Squad” podcast, the Masked Singer alum got candid about dealing with severe mold toxicity and mycotoxin poisoning, revealing just how intense things got behind the scenes.

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Source: Maria Menuonos/YouTube Jenny McCarthy revealed she suffered from mold toxicity.

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“The last time I was here, I was literally on my way to the biological dentist because I had gone through six months of living h---,” McCarthy told Menounos.

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Source: Maria Menuonos/YouTube

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Looking back, her symptoms first began with “an infected root canal,” which she said wasn’t “cleaned out all the way.” From there, things only got worse. “Three of these little toxic pools hiding underneath my wisdom teeth,” the singer explained, adding that she also developed a jawbone infection.

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Source: Maria Menuonos/YouTube The star said she went through nine mouth surgeries in 2025.

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As the issues piled up, McCarthy admitted she was beyond frustrated, especially since her root cavitations “kept getting infected” again and again. “I’m on surgery, like, number eight,” she shared. In fact, McCarthy had already revealed in November 2025 that she underwent nine mouth surgeries in that year alone.

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Then, things took an even scarier turn, as she started noticing unusual “growths on my eye,” which she described as looking like the “nastiest whitehead, puss-filled eraser top.” “I’m like, ‘What the heck is this?’ They’re like, you’re not washing your eyes enough. I’m like b-------,” she recalled.

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Source: MEGA The singer's symptoms started with an infected root canal.

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Although the growth was surgically removed, it returned just four weeks later. At the same time, her mouth remained infected and her “implants rejected,” leaving her searching for answers. “I’m like, ‘What is going on. What is happening?’ My functional medicine doctor said, ‘OK, hold on. You’re the healthiest patient I have. We gotta go dig deeper,’” McCarthy said. That’s when everything finally started to make sense.

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After testing her for mold exposure, McCarthy said it felt like a breakthrough moment, as doctors were finally able to pinpoint the root cause. “The reason why you’re having constant infections, your body won’t heal, you’re oozing things is because you have mold. You have mycotoxin poisoning,” she explained, recalling her doctor’s diagnosis.

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Source: MEGA The TV host explained her condition on the podcast.

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She went on to break down her condition. “Mold releases this toxin in the dust particles, and what happens is most people … with good immune systems can handle it. People with weaker immune systems, people with leaky gut, candida, things I am already fighting [can’t],” she added. “I have a certain mold that causes seizures. [My doctor] goes, ‘If this thing that you’ve got crosses the blood-brain barrier, you’re going to be in the hospital having seizures, I’m like, 'Oh, my God.' I became antibiotic-resistant last year. The mycotoxins made me antibiotic resistant, so no wonder why infection, infection, infection. I was taking all these antibiotics that weren’t working for me anymore.”