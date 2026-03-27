Slim Jenny McCarthy Stuns Alongside Donny Wahlberg at iHeartRadio Music Awards: Watch
March 27 2026, Published 7:40 a.m. ET
Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy turned the iHeartRadio Music Awards into their own date night moment.
On Thursday, March 26, the couple hit the red carpet in coordinated black looks and didn’t hold back on the PDA. At one point, Wahlberg leaned in and planted a sweet kiss on his wife’s cheek, making it clear these two are still going strong.
McCarthy looked thrilled as she smiled at the Saw actor throughout the night. For the event, the singer, who looked slimmer than ever, wowed in a sleek, one-shoulder black gown with a thigh-high slit and subtle cut-outs at the waist. She finished the look with sky-high black heels and a crystal-embellished clutch that added just the right amount of sparkle.
Her blonde hair was styled in soft, glossy waves, while her glam — glowing skin, defined eyes and a nude lip — kept things classic and polished.
Wahlberg, meanwhile, went for a modern twist on a classic suit. He rocked a black ensemble with a subtly striped shirt and bold red-tinted sunglasses, adding an edgy vibe. With one hand in his pocket and the other wrapped around McCarthy, he looked relaxed and confident.
Their red carpet moment comes months after McCarthy got candid about the “wildest place" she and her husband, 56, ever made "whoopee" during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
“That’s a good question. Probably on an airplane,” McCarthy laughed, before host Andy Cohen jumped in to ask if it happened on a commercial flight.
“No, but maybe some other things might have happened on a commercial flight, but not the ‘whopee’ part,” she teased, prompting Cohen to follow up with a cheeky question.
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The couple first met during a joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live back in 2012. They kept their relationship quiet until July 2013 and were engaged less than a year later.
More than a decade in, their romance is still going strong. McCarthy previously revealed that her husband surprises her with flowers every single week.
"He's never missed a Monday, in 10 years. He treats me like a queen,” she shared in a March 2024 interview. "He's my everything. He still gives me butterflies. He's the love of my life."
Of course, no relationship is perfect. While the John Tucker Must Die actress has nothing but love for her husband, she admitted his snoring took some getting used to early on.
"I built in these insulations that really help me get through the night now. I sleep with these giant headphones on every night,” she explained in a January interview. "And then I built a Great Wall of China [with pillows]. That is like a soundproof room.”
She added that if she can still hear him, she simply taps him and he rolls over.
Still, the Scary Movie 3 star made it clear she wouldn’t change a thing.
"Communicates, loves me. He is absolutely what you could call textbook, truly perfect,” she said. “He is the nicest human being you will ever meet.”