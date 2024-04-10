Jenny McCarthy Reveals She 'Reset' Her Love Life Before Meeting Husband Donnie Wahlberg: 'I Really Wasn't Looking for Anyone'

"So, I stayed away from any blind dates or any dating, and I really focused on me because I’m like, ‘If I can upgrade me, then I’m going to upgrade the people I surround myself with and who I bring into my life.’ And I told God, I was like, ‘Listen, don’t bring me [a] half-baked guy,’" she recalled.

Before then, McCarthy confessed she previously would lower her standards when it came to men but decided she’d start to require her partner to "to meet me where I’m at."