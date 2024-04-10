OK Magazine
Jenny McCarthy Reveals She 'Reset' Her Love Life Before Meeting Husband Donnie Wahlberg: 'I Really Wasn't Looking for Anyone'

jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 10 2024, Published 5:29 p.m. ET

Jenny McCarthy found the love of her life unexpectedly!

While on the Tuesday, April 9, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the blonde beauty explained to host Kelly Clarkson she had been having a tough time dating before meeting husband Donnie Wahlberg in 2012.

jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg
Source: MEGA

McCarthy admitted she went through "a slew of uncomfortable and not healthy relationships," prompting her to "reset" her love life at the time.

"I’m like, ‘I’m really going to let the universe know I am shutting this down,’" she added.

"So, I stayed away from any blind dates or any dating, and I really focused on me because I’m like, ‘If I can upgrade me, then I’m going to upgrade the people I surround myself with and who I bring into my life.’ And I told God, I was like, ‘Listen, don’t bring me [a] half-baked guy,’" she recalled.

Before then, McCarthy confessed she previously would lower her standards when it came to men but decided she’d start to require her partner to "to meet me where I’m at."

jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg
Source: MEGA

McCarthy noted she "really wasn’t looking for anyone in particular" when she met Wahlberg on Watch What Happens Live. She shared how that year she had been largely focused on "letting go of the demons, recognizing why I went into those patterns" with relationships.

After meeting, the couple went on to start dating in 2013 and tied the knot in 2014.

jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg
Source: MEGA

MORE ON:
Celeb Couples
"A lot of it had to do with self-love and loving myself and knowing I was good enough," she told Clarkson. "Then the moment came, and Donnie was on a talk show I had. And I interviewed him, and I was like ‘Oh wow, he’s funny.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s smart. Oh, he’s hot. Oh, he’s got a good butt. I like him.’ The interview went from six minutes to an hour and a half. The audience and the producers were like, ‘Uh we gotta go,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m in love.’"

jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg
Source: MEGA

Though she found "The One," McCarthy said she realized that "as humans we desire companionship," and "someone to share your love" with, but "you don’t need a lover in your life to have love in your life."

Elsewhere in the interview with Clarkson, McCarthy confessed Wahlberg wasn’t her favorite New Kids on the Block member when she was young.

Source: OK!

"I grew up in a very Catholic family, and I was very scared of anything bad. And Donnie seemed like the real bad boy growing up," she said. "He had the motorcycle. So, I kind of leaned more towards Jonathon. I was just like, I don’t want to go to h--- any faster than I already am. I’m going to go for the good boy."

