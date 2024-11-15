'Disgusting' Jenny Mollen Slammed for Going on a Plane With Lice: 'Entitled and Gross'
Fans are expressing their disappointment over Jenny Mollen’s recent actions.
On October 30, the Extracted alum shared a video on Instagram of herself on a flight while dealing with a lice infestation. In the clip, she wore a plastic bag on her head, which she explained was from a pair of headphones.
“I can’t even deal. This is insane,” she explained in the video. “I’ve never had lice in my life. I don’t know what to do.”
“I’ve been itching for two weeks, so they’ve been living on me for two weeks,” Mollen added.
She also quoted her assistant Caroline Smith, who was with her on the trip, captioning the post, “‘I'm not saying for sure you have lice, I'm just saying there's absolutely no way you don't.’”
Of course, her followers were quick to criticize her in the comments.
“That’s disgusting. You’re going to spread that all over the plane,” one user commented, while another chimed in, calling her “entitled and gross.”
“What the actual lice?!? Why are you on an airplane!?? You should notify an attendant so they can bring the hazmat crew in after you to clean up!” a third added.
The Amateur Night star went to explain the details of her lice situation in the video.
“Honestly, I know where I got it. I won’t call that person out, but she knows who she is,” she said while laughing. “So, they’ve been living on me for two weeks.”
- Heidi Klum Pokes Fun At Nicole Richie For Her Strict Pre-Flight Cleaning Routine
- Winnie Harlow Slammed For Begrudgingly Flying Coach After Cancellations — ‘We Had To Give Up Our Business Class Seats’
- 'Spoiled' Jessica Chastain Slammed for Complaining About $15 Credit From JetBlue After TV Didn't Work on Flight: 'Rich People Problems'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She also speculated that her family members might be dealing with the insects in their hair, too.
“Omy gosh, this is a bombshell,” she concluded.
The next day, Mollen posted a follow-up video showing herself receiving a lice treatment at home.
She captioned it: “Lice update!”
“If anybody has questions that you would like to run past us, we’re happy to answer or you guys could just watch me get combed by Barbara,” she said, referring to her lice treatment expert.
Mollen also revealed that “seven” people in her household needed treatment including her husband, Jason Biggs, and their kids, Sid and Lazlo.
People were quick to comment on the ordeal.
“How is it possible someone could still look so chic and glam getting de-liced. Teach me ur ways,” professional rugby player George Griffin wrote.
Another follower expressed concern: “I appreciate you sharing & answering questions. Most likely, your child was exposed at school, however, this isn't 'normal' as I have never heard of anyone or known anyone to have lice in my 61 yrs. You SHOULD have gotten OFF THE PLANE & not reporting it immediately to them was WRONG.”