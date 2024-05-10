OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jenny Mollen
OK LogoNEWS

Jenny Mollen Runs Around Naked Before Going Under the Knife for Numerous Plastic Surgery Procedures: Photos

jenny mollen naked before numerous plastic surgery procedures photos pp
Source: mega;@jennymollen/instagram
By:

May 10 2024, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jenny Mollen is being totally transparent about going under the knife!

The Cattle Call actress, 44, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 9, to give her followers a glimpse into every step of her plastic surgery journey as she got numerous procedures done for a Mother's Day makeover.

Article continues below advertisement
jenny mollen naked before numerous plastic surgery procedures photos
Source: @jennymollen/instagram

Jenny Mollen was totally transparent about going under the knife.

"What did I do?????? B---- lift, fat transfer, chin lipo, and a three-hour stand-up set for what really should be my own Netflix special.@drorentepper 4 EVA! ❤️❤️❤️," Mollen captioned a video of herself running into the operating room completely naked before the physicians got to work on her body.

The Angel alum, who is married to Jason Biggs, was joined by her mom, Peggy, who also had a face procedure, including a lip lift and hand filling.

Article continues below advertisement
jenny mollen naked before numerous plastic surgery procedures photos
Source: @jennymollen/instagram

Jenny Mollen ran around naked before her surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

"Of course, we stayed the night at the @gansevoort and of course we walked home like this," Mollen wrote below a photo of herself and the matriarch bandaged up in the pajamas as they left the swanky New York hotel.

"Love the transparency 🙌," one user commented below one of the posts.

"Thank you for sharing. Nothing worse than hiding it. I don’t think you need it btw," another chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement
jenny mollen naked before numerous plastic surgery procedures photos
Source: @jennymollen/instagram

Social media praised Jenny Mollen for how honest she was about getting work done.

MORE ON:
Jenny Mollen
Article continues below advertisement

"I love how honest you are! Thank you for keeping things real ❤️❤️❤️," a third gushed.

This isn't the first time the writer has bared it all or was honest about getting work done on social media. In 2021, Mollen shared a nude selfie while getting real about accepting her physical appearance.

“For a while I wondered if I would be able to love my second pair of b---- as much as my first but now I’ve come to understand there is enough room in my heart and on my insta feed for both of them,” she captioned the sultry picture.

Article continues below advertisement
jenny mollen naked before numerous plastic surgery procedures photos
Source: mega

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs have been married since 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

While the blonde beauty contemplated her love for her new assets, the American Pie actor, 45, has always been there to make her feel good about herself, which has led to their long-lasting romance.

"We just complement each other. We've been in couples therapy since we met — all three of us, collectively: me, my therapist, and Jason. We're all about doing the work. I'm not afraid to pivot and take notes and change, and he's an actor, so he likes to have notes. He likes to hear feedback," Mollen exclusively told OK! in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"All couples fight about the same thing over and over again," she admitted of their differences. "It's hard to remember that when I am saying something about him when really I'm upset with myself. It's hard to understand that the other person isn't doing something to you — it's not actually about you. They're saying something about themselves."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.