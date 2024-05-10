Jenny Mollen Runs Around Naked Before Going Under the Knife for Numerous Plastic Surgery Procedures: Photos
Jenny Mollen is being totally transparent about going under the knife!
The Cattle Call actress, 44, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 9, to give her followers a glimpse into every step of her plastic surgery journey as she got numerous procedures done for a Mother's Day makeover.
"What did I do?????? B---- lift, fat transfer, chin lipo, and a three-hour stand-up set for what really should be my own Netflix special.@drorentepper 4 EVA! ❤️❤️❤️," Mollen captioned a video of herself running into the operating room completely naked before the physicians got to work on her body.
The Angel alum, who is married to Jason Biggs, was joined by her mom, Peggy, who also had a face procedure, including a lip lift and hand filling.
"Of course, we stayed the night at the @gansevoort and of course we walked home like this," Mollen wrote below a photo of herself and the matriarch bandaged up in the pajamas as they left the swanky New York hotel.
"Love the transparency 🙌," one user commented below one of the posts.
"Thank you for sharing. Nothing worse than hiding it. I don’t think you need it btw," another chimed in.
"I love how honest you are! Thank you for keeping things real ❤️❤️❤️," a third gushed.
This isn't the first time the writer has bared it all or was honest about getting work done on social media. In 2021, Mollen shared a nude selfie while getting real about accepting her physical appearance.
“For a while I wondered if I would be able to love my second pair of b---- as much as my first but now I’ve come to understand there is enough room in my heart and on my insta feed for both of them,” she captioned the sultry picture.
While the blonde beauty contemplated her love for her new assets, the American Pie actor, 45, has always been there to make her feel good about herself, which has led to their long-lasting romance.
"We just complement each other. We've been in couples therapy since we met — all three of us, collectively: me, my therapist, and Jason. We're all about doing the work. I'm not afraid to pivot and take notes and change, and he's an actor, so he likes to have notes. He likes to hear feedback," Mollen exclusively told OK! in 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"All couples fight about the same thing over and over again," she admitted of their differences. "It's hard to remember that when I am saying something about him when really I'm upset with myself. It's hard to understand that the other person isn't doing something to you — it's not actually about you. They're saying something about themselves."