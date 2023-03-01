OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > JEOPARDY
OK LogoNEWS

'Jeopardy!' Fans Roast Host Mayim Bialik Over Not Being Able To Live Up To Alex Trebek's Legacy: 'Unwatchable'

mayim yt pp
Source: @jeopardy/youtube
By:

Mar. 1 2023, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jeopardy! viewers have not welcomed Mayim Bialik with open arms.

Ever since the actress took the hosting reigns of the beloved game show for an extended stint, fans have been vocalizing their disapproval, hinting that she may not be the right fit to replace the late Alex Trebek.

Article continues below advertisement
mayim abc
Source: abc

"Jeopardy, stop trying to make Mayim happen. It's not going to happen," a Twitter user angrily penned about the Blossom star. "How is it possible that Mayim Bialik just keeps getting worse and worse at hosting jeopardy?"

Another questioned why it takes her "so long to confirm an answer," while one fan in particular expressed how they preferred other part time host, Ken Jennings, to Bialik for the master of ceremonies role. "I'm just getting back into @Jeopardy after a long break since the death of Alex Trebek. I wish they'd give Ken Jennings the permanent position. Mayim Bialik is out of her depth," the viewer wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
mayim mega
Source: mega

"So many quirks and odd mannerisms. I'll watch again when Ken Jennings comes back," an additional user chimed in, adding how the former child star was "unwatchable as Jeopardy host."

According to the show's producer, Sarah Foss, watchers will have to get used to Bialik, as the producer announced on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast that The Big Bang Theory alum "will take over on May 1, and she'll take us all the way through the summer."

MORE ON:
JEOPARDY
Article continues below advertisement
Alex trebek celeb reacts
Source: CBS

"We will be back on March 10, and then [Ken] will continue the rest of his syndicated run, which will take us through April 28," the executive confirmed during the February 27, episode.

According to insiders close to the show, production staff are currently having trouble filling up their audience following the 2020 death of the legendary game show host, noting that there will soon be a "big marketing push" to get fans in the seats.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"Seeing Alex live was a huge deal for the fans of the show. Seeing Ken and Mayim live just isn't as thrilling!" a source spilled. "Part of the problem is the show doesn't make it easy to attend. You have to call to confirm your free tickets five days before taping. Then, the day of filming can take around four hours!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.