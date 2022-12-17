Ken Jennings Jokes About His Viral NSFW 'Jeopardy!' Answer From 2004: 'I Think I'm Owed $200'
Ken Jennings is breaking his silence on his viral 2004 Jeopardy! answer that still leaves fans laughing today.
The trivia-star-turned-game-show host took to TikTok to elaborate on his hilariously NSFW guess and why he still believes he may have been technically right.
"Okay, so there's like an 18-year-old clip of me on Jeopardy! circulating on TikTok where there's a clue about 'an immoral pleasure seeker' that has the same name as a long-handled garden instrument," Jennings explained.
KEN JENNINGS ADMITS HE'S 'BOWLED OVER' BY 'JEOPARDY!' COHOST MAYIM BIALIK'S 'SHEER FORCE OF PERSONALITY'
"And the players are supposed to say, 'What is a rake?' And I say, 'What is a hoe?'" he continued. "And TikTok has apparently just discovered this and is delighted."
"I think the idea is the clue says it's 'an immoral pleasure seeker,' and we don't want to characterize all hoes that way," he joked on why that particular word was not the answer that the clue was referencing. "Rakes, apparently, we're okay with that aspersion on their character."
'JEOPARDY!' FANS EXPRESS DISAPPOINTMENT OVER MAYIM BIALIK & KEN JENNINGS PERMANENTLY SHARING HOSTING DUTIES
"I still think I was shafted, quite frankly, I think I'm owed $200," he later teased. "And you know, maybe the writers should get a pool together."
Jennings first became known among Jeopardy! fans in 2004 when he won a shocking 74 games in a row and racked up $2.52 million in winnings. Over the years, he continued to appear occasionally in special episodes, gradually bumping up his overall winnings to more than $4.52 million.
Following longtime host Alex Trebek's passing, several celebrities tried their hand at hosting the popular trivia show, from Anderson Cooper to Savannah Guthrie. However, after many guest-hosting stints, Jennings was officially offered a job cohosting on a permanent basis. He currently shares his hosting duties with former Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik.
"Let’s be totally clear: No one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek," Jennings said at the time. "But we can honor him by playing the game he loved."