'Jeopardy!' Failing To Fill Free Seats At Tapings: 'Seeing Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik Just Isn't As Thrilling As Seeing Alex Trebek'
Most Jeopardy! fans would agree the series hasn't been the same since Alex Trebek's final farewell in 2020, but a new report claims viewers are so bored with co-hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings that production is even having trouble giving away free tickets to live tapings in Los Angeles!
"Seeing Alex live was a huge deal for the fans of the show. Seeing Ken and Mayim live just isn't as thrilling!" an insider spilled to Radar. "Part of the problem is the show doesn't make it easy to attend. You have to call to confirm your free tickets five days before taping. Then, the day of filming can take around four hours!"
The source added there will soon be a "big marketing push" to attend shows, but another insider told the outlet the buzz wasn't true.
However, fans have been less than thrilled with the show since it announced Jennings and Bialik would permanently share hosting duties, but executive producer Michael Davies stated over the summer that they were formulating the perfect plan.
"In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy! viewer," he explained at the time. "We know you value consistency, so we will not flip flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, the Big Bang Theory alum was ruffling the most feathers, as she was also causing issues behind the scenes.
"She isn’t fitting into the culture and insists on doing a lot of things her own way," an insider told a news outlet. "People don’t think Mayim cuts the right figure on set, even when it comes to her fashion sense. She insists on choosing her own outfits, which has led to a lot of eye-rolling."
Trebek had hosted the game show since 1984, only stepping down due to his deteriorating health from pancreatic cancer. The TV icon passed away at age 80 on November 8, 2020.