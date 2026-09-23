Jeremy Renner Says Being on Brink of Death After 2023 Snowplow Accident Felt 'Wonderfully Peaceful'

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Jeremy Renner opened up about the surreal experience of nearly dying after his horrific 2023 snowplow accident. The actor, 55, told Lester Holt that being on the brink of death felt "wonderfully peaceful" and left him with an overwhelming sense of love and connection.

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Jeremy Renner Says Dying Felt 'Wonderfully Peaceful'

Source: MEGA Jeremy Renner reflected on his near-death experience during a candid conversation with Lester Holt.

During a September 22 appearance on Before & After with Lester Holt, Renner reflected on what happened when his body was pushed to its limits following the devastating accident. Holt asked the actor, "What's it like to die?" "Pretty peaceful. Wonderfully peaceful. It's magnificent. There's no questions 'cause everything's answered. Everything just is, and it's all fueled in love, and everything's connected at once. We're all connected as one thing," Renner said. Holt then asked, "Were you going on a journey?" "Well, I don't know. It's more of a flood than it was a journey. I felt like it was more a flood of love and this overwhelming feeling of gratification, satisfaction. There's no void of anything. You're at the finish line of anything. There's a punctuation. It's more like a dot, dot, dot, the continuation of. It's a punctuation," The Avengers actor recalled.

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Jeremy Renner Shares His Belief About What Happens After Death

Source: MEGA Jeremy Renner also shared his beliefs about what happens after death.

Holt shared, "We all wanna know. I laid my mother to rest last year. And I remember holding her hand and thinking she was there, and now she's not there. And is she okay?" "Yeah, I say absolutely. Without a doubt. It's all happening concurrently. In my mind, this is just an extension of what our spirit and soul [are] and how it exists. [They're] already collectively existing, coexisting together anyway," Renner replied.

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Jeremy Renner Revealed How Bad The Accident Was

Source: MEGA Jeremy Renner detailed the devastating injuries he suffered after being run over by a 14,000-pound snowplow.

The actor previously detailed the terrifying ordeal in his memoir, My Next Breath. Renner was attempting to help his nephew when he was pulled beneath his 14,000-pound snowplow. He later acknowledged that he had failed to properly engage the parking brake before getting out of the machine. "Six f------ wheels, seventy-six steel blades, 14,000 pounds of machine, all ranged against one human body," he wrote. "I hear all the bones crack... skull, jaw, cheekbones, molars: fibula, tibia, lungs, eye sockets, cranium, pelvis, ulna, legs, arms, skin, crack, snap, crack, squeeze."

'I Could See My Lifetime'

Source: MEGA Jeremy Renner recalled seeing his lifetime flash before him while he was fighting for his life.