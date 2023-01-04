Sheriff Confirms Jeremy Renner Was 'Run Over' By '14,330-Pound' Snow Plow After 'Tragic Accident' Leaves Actor Hospitalized
Jeremy Renner was "run over" by an “extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment” that weighed “at least 14,3330 pounds,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday, January 3, of the star's recent hospitalization.
"We do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident,” the sheriff continued of the Hawkeye star's near-death experience in Nevada on Sunday morning, January 1.
Balaam detailed that Renner's PistenBully was "stuck" when The Bourne Legacy actor went to "retrieve" the plow and attempted to "get [it] moving."
The father-of-one was "successful" in his efforts, as the sheriff explained, but moments later, when Renner was "speaking to a family member," the PistenBully "started to roll."
"In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempt[ed] to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully," Balaam explained of the seconds before the horrific accident. "Based on the investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistonBully."
"An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr. Renner getting into the PistonBully, and not seeing him again until the PistonBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway," the sheriff added.
“We don’t suspect any foul play,” he continued, noting that the investigation is still ongoing while wishing Renner a "full and speedy recovery."
Balaam's press conference came right around the time Renner decided to reach out to fans with a health update of his own, writing, "thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," alongside a selfie from his hospital bed via Instagram on Tuesday evening.
At this time, Renner "remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," after he "returned from surgery," according to the star's rep, who also provided an uplifting message from the 51-year-old's family.
"[The Renner Family] expresses their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," the Wind River star's rep concluded.