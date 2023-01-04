Sheriff Confirms Jeremy Renner Was 'Run Over' By '14,330-Pound' Snow Plow After 'Tragic Accident' Leaves Actor Hospitalized

Jeremy Renner was "run over" by an “extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment” that weighed “at least 14,3330 pounds,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday, January 3, of the star's recent hospitalization.

"We do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident,” the sheriff continued of the Hawkeye star's near-death experience in Nevada on Sunday morning, January 1.