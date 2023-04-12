Jeremy Renner Walks First Red Carpet Since Tragic Snowplow Incident, Says New Show Is 'Propelling Me To Get Better'
Jeremy Renner was in good spirits when he appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of his new Disney+ show Rennervations.
On Tuesday, April 11, the Avengers star, 52, was thrilled to be moving — just months after he his snowplow, which weighed around 14,330 pounds, ran him over while in Nevada.
“I was really adamant about them not pushing this thing while there was momentum with the brass at Disney, with us, with the timing of it in all of our lives. It just felt right,” Renner said in a new interview. “I look a little beat up right now, but I promise you this show is what’s propelling me to get better and makes me want to get better every day. I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it. Otherwise it would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated. I’m very excited right now because we’re here.”
As OK! previously reported, the Hollywood star broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after the incident, which left him in "critical but stable condition."
Since then, he's been updating his fans along the way.
In a new interview, which aired on April 6, Diane Sawyer asked him about the scary event that almost took Renner's life.
He revealed he wrote some "last words" while under the snowplow, as he wasn't sure he would make it out alive.
"Don’t let me live in tubes on a machine," he typed on his phone, "and if my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, just let me go now."
- Jeremy Renner Reveals He Begged Family 'Just Let Me Go' In Emotional 'Last Words' After Being Crushed By Snowplow
- Jeremy Renner Opens Up On Physical Therapy Journey After Breaking '30 Plus Bones' In Horrific Snowplow Accident
- 'He's Been Crushed': Jeremy Renner 911 Call Released After Actor Returns Home From Hospital
"I was awake through all of it, it’s exactly how you’d imagine it feels like," he recalled. "I was on asphalt and ice … it feels like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Variety spoke with Renner.